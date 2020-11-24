Fortnite is an incredibly popular video game that shows no signs of truly slowing down, even with all the drama between Epic Games and Apple. The free-to-play battle royale game continues to rake in the cash through in-game purchases for V-Bucks, which can be exchanged for seasonal Battle Passes that reward players for playing and completing objectives, and cosmetic items like outfits, backpacks, gliders, and more. And if all of that wasn't enough, Fortnite also now has a monthly subscription option with Fortnite Crew.

Fortnite Crew will cost you $11.99 a month, meaning Fortnite can officially join the ranks of Netflix, Spotify, Xbox Game Pass and countless other services for a say on your monthly funds. Of course, Fortnite Crew does give you something for your monthly tribute, the value of which depends on how much you already spend on Fortnite a month.

Access to every Battle Pass. Fortnite Crew includes access to all seasonal Battle Passes, and will even refund players the cost of the Battle Pass if they already purchased it that Season whenever they subscribe. If your Fortnite Crew subscription also ends, you don't lose access to the Battle Pass for that Season.

1,000 monthly V-Bucks. Fortnite's in-game currency powers all of the purchases for the game, and can be turned around to buy Battle Passes, cosmetics, and more. Fortnite Crew gives players 1,000 V-Bucks every month, to spend however they want.

Monthly outfit bundle. Cosmetics are a huge part of Fortnite, with players spending tons of time and effort to complete seasonal Battle Passes, earn exclusive timed cosmetics, and building out their collection. With Fortnite Crew, you'll get a monthly cosmetic bundle, which will include one outfit and at least one matching accessory like a glider or backpack.

December's monthly outfit bundle has already been announced, featuring the Galaxia outfit and her Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling (whatever those are).

Fortnite Crew becomes available starting with Chapter 2 - Season 5 of Fortnite, and will cost you $11.99 a month. Whether or not that monthly cost is worth it to you depends entirely on how much you normally spend on Fortnite anyways, but it's definitely interesting to see individual games adding in-game subscriptions, especially when other gaming subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer arguably exponentially greater value.

