Following last weekend's rainy Belgian Grand Prix, Formula 1 drivers and teams are heading to the Netherlands for this year's Dutch Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

Formula 1 fans were left disappointed last weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix as the race was called off as a result of inclement weather before the fifth lap around the Spa. The race was stopped and then restarted with drivers behind a safety car for a few slow laps before Red Bull's Max Verstappen was given the win as he had completed two laps according to Formula 1's rules.

Verstappen's rival, Lewis Hamilton ended up finishing the short race in third place and calling the whole situation "a farce". While Verstappen won the race, he was only awarded half points for his podium. Although these points didn't push Verstappen past Hamilton in the standings, he is quickly closing in on his rival who has 202.5 points compared to his 199.5 points. We're more than halfway through the 2021 Formula 1 season but there are still 10 Grand Prix events before the season ends in mid-December.

This weekend's Dutch Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit Zandvoort which has a circuit length of 2.6 miles (4.2km), 14 turns and drivers will complete 72 laps before finishing the 190 mile (306km) race. However, drivers will likely be unfamiliar with this old-school circuit as it hasn't hosted a Grand Prix for 36 years. In the time since, the track has been modernized with banking added in several corners including the final corner so that it can handle the current generation of cars. Still though, Circuit Zandvoort is a narrow track with gravel traps and may prove difficult for drivers this weekend.

Whether you're rooting for Hamilton or Verstappen or just want to tune in to see Circuit Zandvoort host a Grand Prix for the first time in 36 years, we'll show you exactly how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Dutch Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 Dutch Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit Zandvoort in the dunes north of Zandvoort, Netherlands from September 3-5. Two practice sessions will be held on Friday and another practice session along with the qualifying session will be held on Saturday. The Dutch Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 3 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST. Racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on ESPN while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.

Watch the Dutch Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 3pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on ESPN with coverage of the race beginning at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT on ESPN2. If you happen to miss the race, don't worry as ESPN will show a replay on ESPN3 later on in the afternoon at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Watch the Dutch Grand Prix in Canada

Canadian Formula 1 fans will be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT on TSN 4 and TSN 5. You can also stream the entire race online with the TSN app on your smartphone and other mobile devices.

If you've already cut the cord and want to watch the Dutch Grand Prix online, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Live stream the Dutch Grand Prix in the UK

UK viewers with a SkySports subscription will be able to watch this year's Dutch Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 2pm BST. However, you can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the Dutch Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 10:55pm AEST / 8:55pm AWST on Sunday evening. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays on Monday at both 6am AEST / 4am AWST and later on in the afternoon at 1230pm AEST / 10:30am AWST.

Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the Dutch Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix.

Watch the Dutch Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Dutch Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

