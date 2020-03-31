Ever since the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5) specifications were revealed, we've seen a lot of stories — even from influential personalities — about how the PS5 is allegedly more powerful than the Xbox Series X even though Microsoft's machine boasts a roughly 2 teraflops (TFLOPS) advantage and features a better CPU and GPU.

Well, it looks like at least one developer has said, on the record, that the Xbox Series X is more powerful based on the conversations he's had with people in the industry. Chris Grannell is a veteran game designer who's helped develop numerous Formula 1 games and PlayStation's Killzone 2. In a reply on Twitter , he said the following. GameRant was the first to notice this.

Grannell essentially says that the power advantage the Xbox Series X has over the PS5 is "quite staggering." It's unclear how many are saying the PS5 is more powerful since all the data points to that not being the case. The PS5 uses "boost" technology so the base TFLOPS measurement is only around 9 to begin with.

Hopefully, more developers will publically speak out so we gain a clear understanding of both machines.