What you need to know
- Recently, Microsoft and Sony revealed the specifications for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
- Sony's machine has a faster hard drive while Microsoft's machine is more powerful when it comes to graphics performance.
- According to former Killzone 2 developer Chris Grannell, the advantage the Xbox Series X has is "quite staggering."
- Both machines are still scheduled to launch in Holiday 2020.
Ever since the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5) specifications were revealed, we've seen a lot of stories — even from influential personalities — about how the PS5 is allegedly more powerful than the Xbox Series X even though Microsoft's machine boasts a roughly 2 teraflops (TFLOPS) advantage and features a better CPU and GPU.
Well, it looks like at least one developer has said, on the record, that the Xbox Series X is more powerful based on the conversations he's had with people in the industry. Chris Grannell is a veteran game designer who's helped develop numerous Formula 1 games and PlayStation's Killzone 2. In a reply on Twitter, he said the following. GameRant was the first to notice this.
Grannell essentially says that the power advantage the Xbox Series X has over the PS5 is "quite staggering." It's unclear how many are saying the PS5 is more powerful since all the data points to that not being the case. The PS5 uses "boost" technology so the base TFLOPS measurement is only around 9 to begin with.
Hopefully, more developers will publically speak out so we gain a clear understanding of both machines.
OnePlus CEO confirms key specs of upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau today confirmed that the company's upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones will come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 flash storage. Both the phones will be unveiled at an online event on April 14.
How to take better smartphone photos in any conditions or lighting
That smartphone you're holding not only has a camera, but it probably has a decent one capable of taking good photos. Getting better shots is a matter of knowing the camera you have and following some basic fundamentals wherever you are. With so many features and effective software increasingly helping get the job done, it still helps to know how to wield your device to capture images...
The new Fitbit Charge 4 brings built-in GPS to your wrist for just $150
The Fitbit Charge 4 is the first new product to be released since Fitbit’s announced acquisition with Google, and while it’s a fairly minor update, the Charge 3 foundation was already really solid. From built-in GPS, Activity Zone Minutes, and more, here’s what’s new!
Here are some of the best RPGs currently available on PS4
It's game time, but you need something that's going to take up a bit of your time. Fortunately, for you PlayStation 4 fans, role-playing games are here to save you!