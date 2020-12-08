What you need to know
- Demeo is a turn-based RPG dungeon crawler that's designed to be played with friends.
- Players can opt in to playing on a traditional gaming PC or jump in with the VR mode for ultimate immersion.
- Demeo will be available for Oculus Quest, Rift, SteamVR, and non-VR gaming PCs in 2021 and can be played cross-platform.
It's not often that you find a game like Demeo that can be played both in VR and on a more traditional monitor setup, much less one that lets players join together in a sprawling campaign for the most epic of game nights. Part tabletop RPG, part dungeon crawler, and all co-op fun, Demeo aims to join players together virtually in a way that hasn't been done before — by allowing both non-VR and VR players to join in on the action together and conquer the perils of the dungeons ahead.
Demeo is Resolution Games first hybrid title, as the studio is well-known for VR games like Blaston and Angry Birds VR, which utilize unique mechanics that cater to VR's strengths. Demeo, on the other hand, is designed to help you get back together for virtual game night without bringing in the restrictions that a single-platform game would have. It's also doing this with the help of industry veterans like Mike Booth, who worked on titles like Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, and Nox.
D&D is more popular than ever these days, but it's been harder than ever to get together with the current climate of social distancing. Resolution Games aims to recreate the exact feeling of sitting around a table with friends and conversing while conquering the depths of each dungeon your team traverses. The teaser trailer below gives a few hints of what to expect, including tabletop stables like intricate miniatures and rolling dice, but Resolution Games says to expect a level of "synergy" that other games in this genre simply haven't delivered in the past. Be sure to wishlist on Steam if you're interested and check out the teaser below.
