Right now, Amazon's got a lightning deal on the Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator where you can save over $100 off its regular price of $300. This is the Rolls-Royce of food dehydrators, with nine trays that equate to 15 square feet of space for dehydrating meat, fruits, veggies, nuts, and even fruit purees for home-made fruit roll-ups.

I love eating beef jerky, but I hate paying for pre-made jerky. That's the main reason why I went and bought a food dehydrator, but I ended up making all sorts of other tasty snacks with fresh fruit that was starting to lose its freshness.

This 9-tray food dehydrator from Excalibur is like the Rolls-Royce for connoiseurs of dried food. It's a professional design with an adjustable thermostat and a 26-hour timer. Perfect for preserving fresh fruits and meats into tasty dried snacks.

Other features that make this the best food dehydrator is the compact design that ensure great air flow and doesn't require you to move or rotate the trays. There's a programmable thermostat so you can set precise temperatures based on the recipes you're following and the 26-hour timer is great when you're working with food with high water content that need more time to dry out properly.

Another main reason why I recommend getting a food dehydrator, besides all the great snacks you'll be able to make and enjoy, is that it can really help you cut down on food waste. Dehydrated food preserves most of its nutritional value, so you can convert any extra produce into dried goods that can be stored longer in a pantry or in the freezer.

The internet is chocked full of recipe and project ideas that would work great with this food dehydrator. If you've always wanted to make your own beef jerky or dried fruit, this is absolutely the product that you should get, especially with the savings available if you buy right now!

