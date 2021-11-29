Samsung makes some of the very best electronics in the world. From TVs to smartphones, tablets to smartwatches, earbuds, foldables, and so much more, just about everything is on sale at the Samsung Store for Cyber Monday.
If you've got that foldable fever, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are on sale for hundreds off, or you could get an epic bundle that comes with all the best products in the new Galaxy ecosystem like the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4.
If a phone isn't what you're looking for this year, maybe you could use a TV upgrade or a new tablet? Samsung has all its best TV models on sale, and the latest Galaxy Tab S7 models are all massively discounted for today only.
Maybe you just need to supercharge your PS5 with a larger SSD drive that can offer the speed your new console needs? Samsung has those on sale, too, and they're faster than ever. So grab these deals at the Samsung store right now before they turn back into pumpkins at midnight!
Cyber Monday Samsung Store exclusive deals
- : Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Save up to $825
- : Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Up to $1,250 off
- : Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Save up to $600
- : Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Save $50 plus get a free watch band
- : Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | $50 off plus get a free watch band
- : Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Up to $300 off
- : Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | Save up to $300
- : Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Up to $150 off
- : Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | Save at least $50
- : Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | Save $40
- : Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 | Save $150
- : Samsung The Frame TV | $150 to $1,000 off
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Save up to $825
Save $150 with free Galaxy Buds 2: Samsung had the Z Flip 3 for $150 off earlier this month, but the free Galaxy Buds 2 sweetens the pot quite well. Best of all, this deal applies to the Bespoke Studio custom colors so that yours can be one-of-a-kind. You can opt to trade in your old phone and save even more, too!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Up to $1,250 off
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an innovative foldout screen that is ideal for productivity. You get the absolute latest hardware backed by stunning cameras, all-day battery life, and all the extras — including water resistance. Combine that with much better durability and a very enticing deal, and this is the ideal time to switch to a foldable. Trade in your old phone and save even more!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Save up to $600
The Galaxy S21 Ultra continues to be the Android flagship to beat at the end of 2021, offering a fabulous 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen, powerful internal hardware, 12GB of RAM, outstanding cameras with 10x optical zoom, and a large battery with all the extras you can think of.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | Save $50 plus get a free watch band
You can get $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in all colors, sizes, and configurations at almost every major retailer this Cyber Monday. The watch already comes with a silicone Sport band in-box, but Samsung will give you a free band in one of three Sport styles or Hybrid Leather.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | $50 off plus get a free watch band
If you prefer a premium design with a traditional aesthetic, you might be drawn to the stainless steel Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models. The Classic comes with the Ridge-Sport band, but I highly recommend taking advantage of Samsung's free band to grab either Hybrid Leather or the normal Sport, which tucks under for a cleaner look and doesn't need loops to corral the excess.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Up to $300 off
Thanks to its Snapdragon 865+ processor with 6GB of RAM, 11-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 8,000mAh battery, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging, the Galaxy Tab S7 has all the premium features you could want at a mid-range price.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | Save up to $300
Upgrade to a 12.4-inch AMOLED display for the best visual quality for all your streaming, gaming, and productivity needs. It also gives you a larger 10,090 mAh battery and in-screen fingerprint sensor, though the processor and RAM are the same. It's a premium device at a lower price than usual.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Up to $150 off
The 2021 Fan Edition tablet isn't as fast as the other S7 tablets, but it has a massive 12.4-inch display for much less than the smaller S7, plus amazing battery life. The best discount is on the model with 6GB of RAM, which will help the mid-range tablet handle more processor-intensive tasks like DeX mode.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | Save at least $50
Samsung already has a $50 discount gong for the best earbuds they've ever made, but with Samsung's recycling program, you can lop off another $30-$50. Trade in literally any pair of wireless or wired headphones or earbuds and get $30 off, and you get $50 off if you trade in a pair of Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+. Promo code credit from buying a Samsung phone or watch earlier this fall can apply to this deal, too, if you haven't spent yours yet!
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | Save $40
The Galaxy Buds 2 offer the best of Samsung's wireless earbuds in an affordable package. They sound fantastic, tune out noise in your vicinity, last the same amount of time as the Buds Pro, and include wireless charging. For what you're ultimately paying here, you are getting a great value.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 | Save $150
The Galaxy Chromebook2 packs the latest Intel processors, a handy folding hinge design, and a snazzy choice of red or black colorways.
Samsung The Frame TV | $150 to $1,000 off
Samsung's The Frame TV is one of the most unique television sets on the market. You can easily go from watching your favorite movies to having a piece of artwork hanging on the wall in an instant.
Samsung Neo QN800A 75-Inch QLED 8K TV | Save up to $1,700
Now 8K content is hard to come by, but for anything you can find, this is the single best way to watch it. You'll save a ton of money by grabbing this 8K TV right now, getting you completely prepared for years down the line as more and more 8K content arrives. There's no telling how long this fantastic deal will last, though, so act quick.
Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD | Save $60
This is one of the very best SSDs you can get on the PS5 with some of the fastest speeds around, and this is an excellent price, given stock often sells out without a discount. Samsung is an incredibly well-respected brand in storage, especially for modern SSD tech. You'll need to attach your own heatsink, but we've picked out some compatible models further down this page.
