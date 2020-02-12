Popular news aggregator app Flipboard is launching a new "premium" curated video service called Flipboard TV. The video service, which will be available inside the Flipboard app, will offer content from several of the news aggregator's publisher partners.

Mike McCue, Flipboard's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement:

The launch of Flipboard TV builds on years of collaboration with the Samsung team, creating content experiences for each new generation of the Galaxy devices. Flipboard TV creates a new way for people to be informed and inspired with video from the best journalistic sources in a premium environment, while simultaneously providing a distribution platform for original video from world-class publishers.

Flipboard TV will be available starting March 6, exclusively on Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series phones. Samsung Galaxy S20 owners will also receive a three-month free trial to the service, after which they will have to shell out $3 a month to renew their subscription.

Flipboard TV will have videos from over 100 sources at launch, including big names such as Bloomberg, Variety, The Wall Street Journal, and Rolling Stone. In addition to News, Business, Politics, Entertainment, Tech, and Local channels, Flipboard TV viewers will also be able to access specialized channels curated by Flipboard's editorial team as well as its publisher partners.

In the coming months, Flipboard says it will be adding more channels and partners, along with making the service available on additional devices.

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra hands-on preview: Samsung's biggest camera bump in 4 years