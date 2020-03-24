In our review of Fitbit Premium, we praised the service's detailed health insights, as well as its flurry of advanced features for tracking every little thing about your health. And, now, thanks to a generous offer from the company, you can be like our Jeramy Johson and use the Fitbit app to stay healthy despite being stuck in the house.

In a letter signed by the CEO, the company says it's making 40 pieces of previously Premium content available for free to all users. In addition, new users to the service can get the Premium subscription for free for the next three months, a much larger trial period than the seven days it usually offers.

The biggest draw of Fitbit Premium has to be Guided Programs, which provide a holistic plan to help you achieve a given goal, but that's not all there is to it. If all you're looking for is some way to continue training without going to the gym, the app also has step-by-step workouts, many of which can be completed at home with no or little equipment.

If you own a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker, even better, as the app can monitor all sorts of things, like your sleeping patterns, sleeping heart rate and restlessness, water intake, and a ton more. Heck, the company even launched a Watch face called Washy that'll remind you when it's time to wash your hands.

From one of our 3rd party devs, the Washy clockface, which will "remind you to wash your hands every hour, to help guard against the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19" https://t.co/B4xwwN6Lwq pic.twitter.com/m7i7pvFN46 — James Park (@parkjames) March 14, 2020

If all that seems interesting, you can go ahead and follow the instructions here to sign up. Since the company's simply extended its trial period from 7 days to 90 days, the same steps will apply.

Coronavirus keeping you home? Here are the best ways to keep fit in self-isolation