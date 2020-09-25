Fitbit expanded its smartwatch lineup last month with the Sense and Versa 3. While both watches went up for pre-order on the same day of their announcement, they are finally hitting store shelves today, along with the low-cost Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Sense is one of the company's impressive smartwatches yet, featuring improved heart-rate tracking, built-in GPS, Google Assistant, six-day battery life, as well as ECG and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors. Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, looks similar to its predecessor but comes with improved health monitoring features and built-in GPS. It also gets an upgraded PurePulse 2.0 system for more accurate heart-rate tracking.