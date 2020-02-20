Fitbit has started to roll out blood oxygen monitoring to more users in the US, as well as to the UK and Canada for the first time.

According to Tizenhelp:

Fitbit is now activating blood oxygen monitoring feature in more countries. When the company enabled the function it was only available for a small fraction of users in the US to test the functionality. Now the company has released it for the users in the UK & Canada as blood oxygen saturation data has appeared in the app. As we confirmed with many users, it has now available for Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2, Ionic and Charge 3 wearables.

The feature has also been enabled for more US users, previously it was only available to a small number of users in the country. As noted, the feature is available on the Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, Versa 2, Ionic and Charge 3 wearables.

The monitoring of blood oxygen levels through a built-in SpO2 sensor was recently cleared by the FDA and activated by Fitbit. The compatible devices use red and infrared sensors in the back of your Fitbit to shine light onto your blood vessels, analyzing the level of color that bounces back. Based on these readings, Fitbit can give you an accurate estimate of the level of oxygen in your blood.

Measuring this can be helpful in monitoring or predicting conditions like sleep apnea and other breathing conditions.

Our top equipment picks

This SpO2 functionality is available on Fitbit's top-tier smartwatches and fitness bands like the Ionic, Versa line, and Charge 3.