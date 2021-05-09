Stylish tracker Fitbit Luxe Fancy smartwatch Garmin Lily Sleek, compact, and efficient. Those are just a few words to describe the Fitbit Luxe. It's a beautiful accessory that doubles as a tracker. It lacks GPS and NFC payments, but you get activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and a stress management score. $150 at Fitbit Pros Activity/sleep tracking

Fitbit Luxe vs. Garmin Lily: A luxurious battle

There are usually quite a few differences when you compare the best Android smartwatches to the best fitness trackers. However, some wearables are more alike than you might think. That's certainly the case when you compare the Garmin Lily and the Fitbit Luxe, anyway. You might be shocked to find out there are hardly any differences between these two wearables.

Aside from their physical designs, these devices are nearly identical under the hood. If you like the look and feel of a traditional smartwatch on your wrist, you'll probably be partial to the Garmin Lily. If you want something smaller and more compact, the Fitbit Luxe might be more up your alley. Not to mention you get a gorgeous AMOLED display rather than the grayscale LCD on the Lily.

Track your health and wellness with the elegant Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe is the company's newest tracker intended to zero in on your health and wellness. Who's to say that it can't be fashionable, too? Sure, you'll get a solid selection of features, but the physical design is the star of the show. Some of the best Fitbit devices include all the key features you could ever need, but they may not always be the most elegant in terms of design. Fortunately, the Luxe is here to change that!

As you might've guessed, we're going to address the design before anything else. The Fitbit Luxe is equipped with a light but sturdy stainless steel case. You'll have three beautiful color options, including Soft Gold, Platinum, and Graphite. The corresponding silicone band colors are Lunar White, Orchid, and Black. There is a special edition model that comes in a Soft Gold case with a Soft Gold stainless steel link bracelet.

Fitbit Luxe Garmin Lily Display AMOLED Grayscale LCD Sensors HRM, 3-axis accelerometer, SpO2 sensor HRM, accelerometer, Pulse Ox, ambient light sensor Battery life 5 days 5 days Water-resistance 5ATM 5ATM Onboard GPS ❌ ❌ Mobile payments ❌ ❌ Sleep monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Stress tracking ✔️ ✔️ SpO2 monitoring ✔️ ✔️

While many companies don't bother with an AMOLED display on trackers, Fitbit went above and beyond with the Luxe. You get a sharp AMOLED touchscreen that makes this device even more desirable. This tracker promises up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge, which is slightly less than we're used to seeing from Fitbit.

Speaking of which, the company is known for offering a core set of features on all of its devices. The Luxe delivers all of the essentials, including activity/sleep tracking, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, female-health tracking, guided breathing, stress monitoring, and 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack exercise recognition. The company says that the Fitbit Luxe will eventually be able to take skin temperature readings and measure blood oxygen saturation levels.

This tracker follows in the footsteps of the company's advanced health smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense, which was released last year. The Luxe offers some of the same stress management and mindfulness tools. You get a stress management score for starters that offers a daily assessment of how well your body is handling stress. The stress management score is based on your heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns. Fitbit is planning to make this a standard feature on all of its trackers and smartwatches.

The Fitbit Luxe has a convenient Health Metrics dashboard.

The Fitbit Luxe has a convenient Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app. You get an overview of your heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, and resting heart rate (RHR). The dashboard offers a 7-day view of these metrics. If you sign up for Fitbit Premium, you can track your monthly trends and personal ranges. The good news is that the Fitbit Luxe comes with a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium!

If you're a more advanced user, you might notice some features are missing. This fitness tracker doesn't offer built-in GPS or NFC for contactless payments. These might seem like minor cons, but some users won't want to live without these perks. If you're not bothered by these omissions, the stylish Fitbit Luxe could be a perfect match for your tracking needs.

It's important to note that other devices from the company offer the full package. For instance, when you compare the Fitbit Luxe and the Charge 4, you'll see some key differences. The Charge 4 is more affordable, and it comes with both built-in GPS and NFC for Fitbit Pay. It might not be quite as fancy as the Luxe, but some prefer to have more functionality than better style.

The Garmin Lily is a stunning accessory for fitness fans

When you look at some of the best Garmin smartwatches, you'll notice a recurring theme. Most of these devices aren't that fashionable. Garmin makes an effort with some models more than others. For example, the Garmin Lily and the Garmin Venu Sq are two smartwatches that stray from the company's usual design aspects. It's nice to see the company changing things up and trying out new designs.

As for the Garmin Lily, this smartwatch is in a category of its own. It's the first Garmin wearable designed by women for women. It's certainly not a rugged and bulky device that's built for hiking in the mountains. While it might not be very alluring to serious athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Lily caters to a different audience.

There are two models: the Garmin Lily Sport Edition and the Garmin Lily Classic Edition.

There are two models: the Garmin Lily Sport Edition and the Garmin Lily Classic Edition. Both variants come in a small 34mm case with a grayscale LCD touchscreen. The Sport Edition is available in three aluminum bezel colors: Cream Gold, Rose Gold, and Midnight Orchid. Garmin opted for 14mm proprietary silicone bands that come in in White, Sand, and Deep Orchid, respectively. The eye-catching design makes the Garmin Lily one of the best smartwatches for women.

If you'd prefer something fancier, you can choose the Classic Edition, which offers a premium stainless steel bezel in Cream Gold, Dark Bronze, and Light Gold. The Italian leather bands come in Black, Paloma, and White. While the Garmin Lily bands aren't compatible with standard quick-release straps, you can still search for third-party options that offer the 14mm proprietary band system. You can easily learn how to replace the bands on your Garmin Lily smartwatch.

Clearly, there's a lot to say about the design. However, let's not forget about all the other features you're getting as well. The Garmin Lily offers activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and Body Battery. If you're not familiar, Garmin's Body Battery feature estimates your energy levels throughout the day. You get a number between 1 and 100 that represents your energy level. This will help you better understand when to schedule your workouts and when it's time to rest.

When it comes to activity tracking, there are multiple profiles for you to choose from on the Lily. Some of the commonly used activity tracking profiles include walking, running, cycling, yoga, cardio, elliptical, and breathwork. The watch can store up to seven activities, which can change at any time from the Garmin Connect app.

Similar to the Fitbit Luxe, the Garmin Lily is also missing built-in GPS and NFC payments. Again, this might not be a devastating loss for those who are more interested in a device with a fashionable design. There are bound to be some sacrifices when you're opting for style over features, but these might be worthwhile compromises if you're in love with the design.

Fitbit Luxe vs. Garmin Lily: Which should you buy?

Whether you end up choosing the Fitbit Luxe or the Garmin Lily, you'll be getting a similar set of features. Neither of these wearables is quite as robust as some of the popular fitness smartwatches on the market. However, they still offer the basics in an attractive package that's focused on elevating your style. Both devices are good picks for fashion-forward individuals, but keep in mind that neither model offers GPS or NFC payments.

If you've always been partial to smartwatches over fitness trackers, you'll more than likely prefer the Garmin Lily. It's a smartwatch, but it's not huge or bulky, so it's a nice option for those who want a fashionable timepiece that can also handle basic tracking. You can also choose between the Classic and Sport models.

On the other hand, if you're a fan of fitness trackers over smartwatches, the Fitbit Luxe will be better suited to your needs. It offers nearly all the same features as the Garmin Lily for a slightly better price. It's more compact and lightweight, so it will never weigh you down. It's easy to match your tracker to your outfits and swap out bands as needed. Not to mention the colorful AMOLED display adds an extra touch of class.

