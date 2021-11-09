What you need to know
- Fitbit brings its new ECG app to the new Charge 5.
- Fitbit is also introducing its Daily Readiness Score for Fitbit Premium members.
- The new features are arriving with an update to the Fitbit app and the device.
When the new Fitbit Charge 5 was launched in August, it touted its built-in ECG sensor and new Daily Readiness Score. Both features, however, were not available at launch, but more than two months later, Fitbit is finally bringing the features to its latest health tracker.
The Charge 5 is getting a new ECG app to compliment the first ECG sensor on a Fitbit device. With the app, users will be able to check for atrial fibrillation by opening the app and holding their fingers to the side panels for 30 seconds.
The Daily Readiness Score is also coming to the Charge 5 and more of the best Fitbit devices for users with a Fitbit Premium subscription. With this, Fitbit will take various metrics like sleep, activity, and heart rate variability and use them to determine how users can enhance their fitness and recovery.
For example, if you have a moderate or high score of 30 or more, the Fitbit app will encourage users to hit their goals. With a low score, the app will encourage ways for you to rest and recover so you can get back on track for an optimal workout session.
This is exclusive to Fitbit Premium members and will also be available for other devices besides the Charge 5, including the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe and Inspire 2. For Android users, this will require version 3.50 of the Fitbit app.
You can also check out how to update your Fitbit to gain the new ECG app for the Charge 5.
