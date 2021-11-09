When the new Fitbit Charge 5 was launched in August, it touted its built-in ECG sensor and new Daily Readiness Score. Both features, however, were not available at launch, but more than two months later, Fitbit is finally bringing the features to its latest health tracker.

The Charge 5 is getting a new ECG app to compliment the first ECG sensor on a Fitbit device. With the app, users will be able to check for atrial fibrillation by opening the app and holding their fingers to the side panels for 30 seconds.

The Daily Readiness Score is also coming to the Charge 5 and more of the best Fitbit devices for users with a Fitbit Premium subscription. With this, Fitbit will take various metrics like sleep, activity, and heart rate variability and use them to determine how users can enhance their fitness and recovery.