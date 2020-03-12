When it comes to delivering consistent software updates to its phones, OnePlus is among the best Android OEMs out there. In addition to regular software updates, the company also releases Open Beta builds for its flagship phones, allowing users to test out some upcoming features. OnePlus today released the first OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7T series phones, bringing the previously Pixel-exclusive Live caption feature and a few minor enhancements.

According to the official changelog (via Android Police), the first Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7T series comes with optimized RAM management, February 2020 Android security patch, enhanced contact details screen in the Phone app, and a fix for audio and video issues with preloading videos in the Gallery app. The main highlight, however, is the addition of the live caption feature.

To enable the feature, you will need to head over to Settings > System > Accessibility > Live Caption. Once enabled, your device will automatically detect and transcribe speech in any media. While the feature was introduced as Pixel 4-exclusive, it is now available on older Pixel phones as well as Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 phones.

If you want to try out the new Open Beta build, you can download it for your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro from the OnePlus website. Before flashing your device, however, make sure you perform a backup of your data.