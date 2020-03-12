What you need to know
- OnePlus has released the first OxygenOS Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro phones.
- The update adds the live caption feature and brings optimized RAM management.
- OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users can now download the Open Beta build from the company's website.
When it comes to delivering consistent software updates to its phones, OnePlus is among the best Android OEMs out there. In addition to regular software updates, the company also releases Open Beta builds for its flagship phones, allowing users to test out some upcoming features. OnePlus today released the first OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7T series phones, bringing the previously Pixel-exclusive Live caption feature and a few minor enhancements.
According to the official changelog (via Android Police), the first Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7T series comes with optimized RAM management, February 2020 Android security patch, enhanced contact details screen in the Phone app, and a fix for audio and video issues with preloading videos in the Gallery app. The main highlight, however, is the addition of the live caption feature.
To enable the feature, you will need to head over to Settings > System > Accessibility > Live Caption. Once enabled, your device will automatically detect and transcribe speech in any media. While the feature was introduced as Pixel 4-exclusive, it is now available on older Pixel phones as well as Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 phones.
If you want to try out the new Open Beta build, you can download it for your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro from the OnePlus website. Before flashing your device, however, make sure you perform a backup of your data.
OnePlus 7T
If you are looking for a new flagship Android smartphone that offers great value for money, you should consider the OnePlus 7T. The phone features a 90Hz Fluid Display, triple rear cameras, and offers fantastic performance thanks to the Snapdragon 855 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Redmi Note 9 Pro preview: The battery life champion of 2020
With a 5020mAh battery under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro delivers better battery life than any other phone released in 2020. You also get a new design, and exciting upgrades on the hardware and camera side of things.
The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla is involved with the HBO show
Neil Druckmann, creative director of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has shared the news that the composer of the games, Gustavo Santaolalla, will be involved with the recently announced HBO series.
Did you get an emergency alert on your Android phone? Here are the details
Emergency alerts on your Android smartphone are a good thing — even if they are a bit annoying sometimes!
Protect your shiny new OnePlus 7T with a shiny new case
The OnePlus 7T is a impressively-priced phone with impressive specs to match, and if you're going to keep that pretty blue back protected from the big, bad world outside, grab yourself one one of these sturdy cases.