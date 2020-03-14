Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic and every time you look at news about current events you see another set of numbers, each higher than the last, telling how many people are infected or have tested positive. Amidst the warnings from actual health officials and the brush-off from politicians, you'll also find more and more companies have closed offices down and have employees working from home.

All the big names have already done it: Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Twitter off the top of my head. And doing it was the smart call from both a company liability standpoint as well as a way to look out for the welfare of employees.

Cornavirus is passed from person to person so limited exposure is the best preventative medicine.

Avoiding any setting where a large group of people is near each other is smart right now, but for tech companies, it's even smarter — so many employees are flying all over the world visiting other offices and that means the chances of those folks contracting the virus is much higher because of basic math. Get close to more people, the chances you'll come in contact with someone who has the virus and doesn't know it yet gets higher.

It sounds like an easy idea to grasp, but I'm also seeing a good many people saying that closing offices and schools, telling people to avoid large crowds, or even self-isolating if you think you've been in contact with the virus is a silly panic manufactured by the media. It's not, and the people saying this are either ill-informed and have bad intentions.