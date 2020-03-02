What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake has had a long-rumored demo listed on the PlayStation Store for some time.
- Square Enix announced today that the demo has been released.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently set to be available for PlayStation 4 on April 10.
Great news Final Fantasy fans. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has been released on PSN! Square Enix finally announced the long-rumored demo earlier today and the listing has gone live.
We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store.— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020
What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R
👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO
You can download the demo right here. If you download and try it out before May 11, you'll get a special theme to download. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive and is set to release on April 10, 2020. If you'd like to see more of the game, you can check out a recent story trailer right here.
Complete remake
Final Fantasy 7
Midgar never looked so good
One of the greatest games of all time is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Join Cloud on his quest to stop the evil Shinra corporation and save the planet. Also try not to cry at that one scene. You know the one.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Too much of a good thing
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is supposed to be the phone for the enthusiasts, the fans, the nerds who all want the biggest and best Samsung can offer, no matter the cost. Let's break down how well Samsung executes on the promise of an ultra flagship phone.
Facebook unveils new design for its Messenger app
A new report has revealed Facebook's plans to overhaul its Messenger app, an update Facebook says will begin rolling out shortly.
Make the perfect play with these PlayStation 4 sports games
When bad weather keeps you inside and your favorite team isn't playing, a sports game can give you some of the same thrills. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.