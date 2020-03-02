Great news Final Fantasy fans. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has been released on PSN! Square Enix finally announced the long-rumored demo earlier today and the listing has gone live.

We've just released the free #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo on PlayStation Store.



What are you waiting for? Download it now and experience the beginning of the story for yourself! #FF7R



👉 https://t.co/Gi4onqN0Cb pic.twitter.com/rX0ELUINHO — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 2, 2020

You can download the demo right here. If you download and try it out before May 11, you'll get a special theme to download. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive and is set to release on April 10, 2020. If you'd like to see more of the game, you can check out a recent story trailer right here.