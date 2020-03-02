Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 RemakeSource: Square Enix (screenshot)

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake has had a long-rumored demo listed on the PlayStation Store for some time.
  • Square Enix announced today that the demo has been released.
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently set to be available for PlayStation 4 on April 10.

Great news Final Fantasy fans. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo has been released on PSN! Square Enix finally announced the long-rumored demo earlier today and the listing has gone live.

You can download the demo right here. If you download and try it out before May 11, you'll get a special theme to download. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive and is set to release on April 10, 2020. If you'd like to see more of the game, you can check out a recent story trailer right here.

Complete remake

Final Fantasy 7

Midgar never looked so good

One of the greatest games of all time is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Join Cloud on his quest to stop the evil Shinra corporation and save the planet. Also try not to cry at that one scene. You know the one.

