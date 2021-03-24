International football returns as the best players from across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean compete for places in next year's FIFA World Cup. Don't miss a moment with our FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers live stream guide.
CONCACAF nations begin their paths to Qatar with the first raft of qualifying games taking place this month in the initial group stage. Nations will play twice between March 24 and March 30 with a second set of group stage games scheduled for June to decide which nations will move on to the second stage knockout round.
By the end of that, we'll know which of the teams will line up against the USA, Mexico, and others in the third and final qualifying round to compete for the three available FIFA World Cup 2022 berths. There's more on exactly how the qualifying process works below as well as how to catch games live.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying matches no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers: Where and when?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers for the CONCACAF region take place in March and June 2021. March's fixture list sees two matchdays take place back-to-back from March 24 through March 30. See a full list of those fixtures further down this page.
National teams will return to qualifying action with a further two qualifying matchdays between June 2 and June 8, 2021 which will decide group standings.
How to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers live in the U.S.
Paramout+ should be your go-to streaming service for FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers for U.S. viewers. The service doesn't have all of the games, but it does have most of the games from the first stage along with all of the games from stage two and the bulk of games from stage three. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can March's games for free.
Paramount+
You can watch several FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial.
How to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers live in Canada
OneSoccer has got live coverage of Canada's games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying stage.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers further up in this guide. If you're intent on watching matches live but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the IP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.
How do the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers work?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers will be played over three stages. The initial group stage sees the CONCACAF member nations ranked 6-35 split into six groups of five teams. Each team will play every other team in their group once for a total of four matches, two played at home and two played away.
The six group stage winners will progress to the second stage where they will face-off against each other in a direct elimination format over twe legs.
The three winning teams from stage two will progress to the third and final stage where they will join the CONCACAF nations ranked 1-5. These eight teams will then play each other home and away, with each team playing 14 matches in total. The top three finishing teams will qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. The fourth-placed team will qualify for the FIFA inter-confederation play-off, scheduled to be played in June 2022, as a last chance to qualify for the tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying groups
Here are those FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying groups in full:
- Group A: El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, US Virgin Islands
- Group B: Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba
- Group C: Curacao, Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, British Virgin Islands
- Group D: Panama, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica, Anguilla
- Group E: Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands
- Group F: Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Bahamas
FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers fixture list
Wednesday, March 24
- Antigua and Barbuda vs Montserrat
- Suriname vs Cayman Islands
- Guatemala vs Cuba
- Dominican Republic vs Dominica
- Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Puerto Rico
Thursday, March 25
- Haiti v Belize
- Curaçao vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana
- Canada vs Bermuda
- Panama vs Barbados
- El Salvador vs Grenada
Saturday, March 27
- US Virgin Islands vs Antigua and Barbuda
- Turks and Caicos Islands vs Nicaragua
- Anguilla vs Dominican Republic
- British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala
- Bahamas vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Aruba vs Suriname
Sunday, March 28
- Cayman Islands vs Canada
- Dominica vs Panama
- Puerto Rico vs Trinidad and Tobago
- Cuba vs Curaçao
- Montserrat vs El Salvador
Tuesday, March 30
- Guyana vs Bahamas
- Belize vs Turks and Caicos Islands
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs British Virgin Islands
- Grenada vs US Virgin Islands
- Barbados vs Anguilla
- Bermuda vs Aruba
