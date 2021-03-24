International football returns as the best players from across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean compete for places in next year's FIFA World Cup. Don't miss a moment with our FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers live stream guide.

CONCACAF nations begin their paths to Qatar with the first raft of qualifying games taking place this month in the initial group stage. Nations will play twice between March 24 and March 30 with a second set of group stage games scheduled for June to decide which nations will move on to the second stage knockout round.

By the end of that, we'll know which of the teams will line up against the USA, Mexico, and others in the third and final qualifying round to compete for the three available FIFA World Cup 2022 berths. There's more on exactly how the qualifying process works below as well as how to catch games live.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying matches no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers: Where and when?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers for the CONCACAF region take place in March and June 2021. March's fixture list sees two matchdays take place back-to-back from March 24 through March 30. See a full list of those fixtures further down this page.

National teams will return to qualifying action with a further two qualifying matchdays between June 2 and June 8, 2021 which will decide group standings.

How to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers live in the U.S.

Paramout+ should be your go-to streaming service for FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers for U.S. viewers. The service doesn't have all of the games, but it does have most of the games from the first stage along with all of the games from stage two and the bulk of games from stage three. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can March's games for free.

Paramount+ You can watch several FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+

How to stream FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers live in Canada

OneSoccer has got live coverage of Canada's games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifying stage.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF qualifiers further up in this guide. If you're intent on watching matches live but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the IP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.