  • FIFA 22 preorders are now live on the Stadia store.
  • Streets of Rage 4 coming to store on Thursday, July 15.
  • Marvel's Avengers is on sale at 40% off for both standard and deluxe editions.

Electronic Arts' annual soccer game FIFA 22 is now available for preorder on the Stadia store, Google announced in its weekly blog post today.

The standard edition of FIFA 22 will be launching for the service on October 1, and anyone who preorders the game will also receive a FIFA Ultimate Team Team of the Week 1 Player, a Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for five FUT matches, a FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick for three FUT matches, and "Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential."

The ultimate edition of FIFA 22 will have the same preorder bonuses in addition to an untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item, 4,600 FIFA Points, and four days early access so players can access the game on September 27. Anyone who preorder the ultimate edition before August 11 will also receive an untradeable FUT Hero item that will be made available on December 1.

Google also announced a few reminders in the post, such as Streets of Rage 4 coming to the streaming platform this week on Thursday, July 15 for $24.99 in the store. The arcade brawler will come with the additional character Estel Aguirre, new character color palettes, new training mode, and New Mania+ difficulty at no extra cost.

Marvel's Avengers is having a sale in the store, alongside some of the best Stadia games, currently at 40% off for $23.99 and $35.99 for the deluxe edition. Finally, Stadia Pro members have until Wednesday, July 14 at midnight PT to claim action-tower defense game Orcs Must Die! 3 for free.

