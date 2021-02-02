Today, EA announced that FIFA 21 is finally coming to Stadia on March 17. The game was originally announced several months ago for Google's cloud-based gaming platform, so it's good to see it coming to fruition.

A couple of other EA titles recently released on Stadia as well, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order late last year and Madden NFL 21 just last week. You can still grab the entire Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition for just $30 until Feb. 9.

Like Madden, FIFA is highly anticipated as a core game to drive interest in the platform. The flexibility of being able to play anywhere at any time is a huge bonus for sports titles, especially since the Nintendo Switch does not have Madden and its versions of FIFA are extremely outdated and are poor ports. The Stadia version of FIFA should at least be on par with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

In other news today, new Stadia Pro games are officially available for claiming, which include Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Enter the Gungeon, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. The Stadia version of Journey to the Savage Planet includes brand new Stadia-exclusive content and features, like 60FPS support. The timing is rather ironic, though, as Typhoon Games was presumably closed yesterday on the game's release date alongside the closure of Stadia Games & Entertainment. It remains to be seen exactly what will happen to those developers.

Finally, a brand new Stadia game suddenly released today for $15 from indie studio Fishing Cactus called Epistory - Typing Chronicles. It's an RPG adventure game in which you must battle enemies and explore a stylized world of islands by using your typing prowess. Think of it like Typing of the Dead, but cute and artsy. The game released on PC nearly five years ago.

For more on Stadia don't forget to check out my new Stadia Status monthly column, in which I recap the latest news and talk about what's next for the platform, as well as my re-review of Stadia as a whole in 2021.