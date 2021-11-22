Sometimes, smart glasses don't feel very smart. For the price, you often get features that are cool but, ultimately, don't feel like they were worth the money you spent. That all changes this Black Friday with Fauna Audio Glasses, which are half off at Amazon right now.

For just $99, Fauna Audio Glasses will look and feel great on your face and help you do a few more things hands-free throughout your day. Fauna Audio Glasses come in several different styles and colors, all of which are on sale for Black Friday!

Fauna Audio Glasses connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can play music or act as a mouthpiece for your favorite virtual assistant, whether that's Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or even Apple's Siri.

Nestled within each temple is a quality speaker that'll let you jam to your favorite tunes throughout the day without ever having to put a pair of earbuds in your ears. They're built in a way that won't let everyone around you hear your music clearly, but you'll be enjoying your favorite songs every time you slap them on your face. These speakers are also higher quality than what you'll find in something like Amazon Echo Frames

