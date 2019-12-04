What you need to know
- The FCC was suspicious of coverage maps and conducted its own drive tests.
- Verizon, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular were all singled out for suspicion.
- The report recommends an Enforcement Advisory detailing consequences.
Wireless carriers are required to submit accurate coverage maps, and the keyword here is "accurate," to the FCC so that public funds can be properly allocated to support broadband access — especially in communities where coverage is sparse. The FCC recently realized that three mobile carriers — Verizon, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular — "overstated their coverage and thus were not accurate reflections of actual coverage." This comes according to a new report bumped on Twitter by Mike Dano, Editorial Director for Light Reading. By misrepresenting coverage on maps, the mobile carriers have used public dollars that should have been spent elsewhere.
Wow.— Mike Dano (@mikeddano) December 4, 2019
The FCC tested Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular 4G LTE coverage in rural areas and found that THE CARRIERS WERE LYING ABOUT COVERAGE about 40% of the time. https://t.co/XqaU6r4Xpa
Takeaway: Cellular coverage maps are absolute shit. $VZ $TMUS $USM
To confirm the problem existed, the FCC ran drive tests covering 10,000 miles of driving and almost 25,000 tests. The results were abysmal. Verizon and T-Mobile couldn't even offer the minimum download speeds in more than 35% of the tests run by the FCC. The smaller U.S. Cellular fared even worse, with more than half of the tests coming in under the minimum speed. Additionally, even though coverage maps claimed users would find 4G LTE service, in many instances the FCC found no such coverage. T-Mobile failed to provide promised LTE coverage more than one-fifth of the time, while Verizon did a bit better and U.S. Cellular a bit worse.
Imagine living in one of these locations. Your carrier assures you that coverage is good, just check the map. The carrier bills you for the faster service, when your data may be slower or nonexistent at times. Then, when the federal government decides to step in and help you out with better service, the carriers have provided maps that claim you don't need any help.
The FCC report recommends an Enforcement Advisory, which is sort of a warning with a list of consequences attached. It is not clear whether the carriers will be sanctioned for submitting inaccurate government documents, but the FCC also concludes that further investigation is required, and future testing protocols should rely on the government representatives, not mobile industry promises.
Accurate Coverage
Sprint Advantage Unlimited Plus
With 5G coverage on the way
Sprint has a great deal on unlimited plans, and when you check the coverage map to see if you're well-connected, you can be sure it's accurate.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite fully revealed in new renders
New renders have surfaced, giving us a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The two phones are expected to debut quite soon, as early as this month.
Motorola One Hyper goes official with 32MP pop-up camera, 45W fast charging
Motorola's new One Hyper is an impressive mid-range Android phone with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 64MP rear camera, and 45W "Hyper Charging."
Google Assistant launches on Stadia controller with limitations
One of the hallmark features of Stadia is its access to Google-exclusive features, such as Assistant. Unfortunately, the service launched with the button disabled on the controller — until now, that is.
The Galaxy Note 10+ is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy Note 10+ is a smash hit.