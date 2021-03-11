What you need to know
- 20 Bethesda games are being added to Xbox Game Pass.
- This comes after the official announcement of Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company.
- Games included are Fallout 4, DOOM Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and more.
Back in September of last year, Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios made a bombshell announcement — it had acquired the parent company of Bethesda Studios, ZeniMax Media. This came shortly after the pre-order announcement for the new Xbox Series S and Series X, which sparked all kinds of excitement as Microsoft finally had more IP games in its portfolio other than Halo and Gears of War.
Another reason why this was exciting for many came down to Xbox Game Pass for Android which had recently exited its "project" status, and was rolled into Xbox Game Pass. For $15 per month, you are finally able to play a select library of games right from your phone, sparking interest in finding the best controllers for Xbox Game Pass to pair with your smartphone. With the acquisition of Bethesda, it was only a matter of time before users would be able to play those classic's like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and others right on their phone.
Well, the wait is finally over, as Microsoft has announced that starting tomorrow, March 12th, 20 new games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library. These games will be available regardless of which device you are using, meaning that you an play them on Xbox, PC, or one of the best smartphones.
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Prey
- RAGE 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
This is a pretty impressive list, but there are a few other games that are coming to Game Pass tomorrow, but won't be avialable to play on your phone. Those include The Elder Scrolls III and IV, along with Fallout: New Vegas, as those will only be available through consoles or PCs.
