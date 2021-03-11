Back in September of last year, Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios made a bombshell announcement — it had acquired the parent company of Bethesda Studios, ZeniMax Media. This came shortly after the pre-order announcement for the new Xbox Series S and Series X, which sparked all kinds of excitement as Microsoft finally had more IP games in its portfolio other than Halo and Gears of War.

Another reason why this was exciting for many came down to Xbox Game Pass for Android which had recently exited its "project" status, and was rolled into Xbox Game Pass. For $15 per month, you are finally able to play a select library of games right from your phone, sparking interest in finding the best controllers for Xbox Game Pass to pair with your smartphone. With the acquisition of Bethesda, it was only a matter of time before users would be able to play those classic's like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and others right on their phone.