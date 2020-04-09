Fallout 76: Wastelanders was revealed back at E3 2019 but has since been delayed a number of time. Bethesda teased that some random characters and a reputation system would be added, but it was unclear what the scope of the changes would be. Today, the developer released a launch trailer for Wastelanders, confirming that it was going to launch on April 14 on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 .

We're happy to present the launch trailer for Wastelanders – the largest update for Fallout 76 to date – releasing entirely for free on April 14 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human non-playable characters (NPCs), new choices, companions, a reputation system, and much more. Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.

It's sort of unbelievable that Bethesda launched Fallout 76 without NPCs. Luckily, they'll be here before you know it. I'm mostly excited about the companion and reputation systems because that should add more depth to the experience.

If you've been holding out on Fallout 76, you'll be happy to know that it's coming to Steam on April 14. That should make the game much more accessible for a number of people who prefer the platform.