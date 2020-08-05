Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is fun on its own, but it's even better to play with friends. While it is a competitive game where only one person can claim the crown, there are a few cooperative game modes thrown into the mix so that you aren't always up against each other. It's the perfect party game to play with a group, and hopefully you'll have a lot of fun and not lose some friendships along the way.
The game doesn't make it super easy to see how to invite fans, but once you know the steps, it's fairly simple.
Fall Guys How to invite friends
- Make sure you're in the main menu.
- Press triangle on your controller to invite players.
Select whichever friends (up to three) you'd like to invite.
- Once they show up on the screen next to you, press X when you're ready to join a game and have fun!
How to make a party
If you want to enable party chat, you'll need to start a separate party through the PlayStation itself. Party chat is not enabled by default in Fall Guys just because you joined the same game as one of your friends.
From the homescreen, scroll up and navigate to Party.
Select Create Party.
Name your party, set a player limit, and choose if you want it to be private.
- Select Create Party.
- Select the friendsyou'd like to invite to the party.
- Select Invite.
You should have everything you'll need to play with your friends in Fall Guys. Don't panic if you don't see your friends pop up in the main menu alongside you. This just means that matchmaking may be having some troubles. Try again in a little bit and you should be able to join up. The developers experienced much more traffic than they anticipated, and it's turned out to be quite a popular game.
Free games
PlayStation Plus 3-month
Try out Fall Guys for free with PS Plus
PlayStation Plus grants access to online multiplayer and offers up a couple of free games each month for subscribers. Hop in on the fun and pick up a three-month membership today. It's much more fun when you play with friends.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Note 20 can make Ultra Wideband mainstream in a way Apple can't
Ultra Wideband (UWB) and Samsung's giant ecosystem of products can make a smarter world a reality in the near future.
Samsung Galaxy phones will now get three years of OS updates
Samsung will start giving its Galaxy phones the same update treatment that Google gives its Pixels.
Everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 2!
The first Galaxy Fold was one of the most impressive smartphones of recent years, and now, Samsung's following up on it with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Here's everything you need to know about it!
Wasteland 3, Madden NFL 21, and more release for PS4 in August
August is typically a slow month for game releases, but there are some big titles on the horizon. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.