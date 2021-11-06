The past few phone launches from almost every manufacturer spent a reasonable amount of time explaining how each company was working toward smartphone sustainability. We heard things like "X-% of our phones are made from recycled materials" and "you don't need a charger because you already have one" to show that these companies are getting serious about the environment. But it still felt like more could be done. These are giant corporations with seemingly unlimited resources, after all. Meanwhile, another small phone maker from the Netherlands seems to place sustainability at the same level as profits. Fairphone has been making products with meaningful commitments toward sustainability and eco-friendliness with little fanfare. Though the company isn't selling phones in North America, it's time for the recognition it deserves. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The new Fairphone 4 is 100% electronic waste neutral. That doesn't mean it's built out of old phones or anything. Instead, for every phone the company sells, it responsibly recycles or rebuilds another unused phone. That's pretty important because of the materials found inside of our gadgets. Things like gold, cobalt, and zinc are all valuable and easily reclaimed for use again instead of mining more out of the ground. It also means that Fairphone is the only phone manufacturer that is TCO Certified, which guarantees computer products maintain certain ecological standards.

This is not to say that other companies like Samsung or Google aren't working toward a similar goal when it comes to making the best sustainable Android phone possible. Every phone maker knows that responsible recycling is good for its public image and bottom line as well as good for the planet. But the issue of scale rears its head, and we just don't have the commitment from Samsung or Apple to recycle 50 million phones each year — or from Google or Motorola to recycle a whole lot fewer. The 5-year warranty is fair and easy to understand. Another area where Fairphone comes through is the user warranty. If you do nothing when you get a new Fairphone, you have a damn great two-year warranty that covers almost everything except you breaking things because of your actions. If you bother to take five minutes and register online, that warranty period stretches to a full five years. Four years and 11 months from now, if your camera stops working, Fairphone will fix it. It just doesn't get any better. Phones are built using expensive materials, and many of those are often sourced under shady conditions. The companies making them know this and know that using responsibly-sourced materials is essential. The problem is that this means working with other companies that build the actual components, which takes time and money. Fairphone doesn't seem to care about the difficulties.