Fairphone isn't like other phone brands. Most device manufacturers incentivize you to upgrade your phone after every two years; even if you're using one of the best Android phones, lack of long-term software updates or battery issues means you will have to switch phones after a few years. With 1.4 billion phones sold globally and just 15% of those devices recycled, the smartphone industry contributes to a gargantuan amount of e-waste. Fairphone's mission is to promote sustainability and design phones meant to last a lot longer, and limiting e-waste by making it easier to extend a phone's life. To that effect, its phones have removable batteries, internal components that can be easily switched out by users, and long-term updates that ensure its devices get the necessary software updates. The Fairphone 3 launched two years ago featuring recycled and ethically-sourced materials, but for all that it had going on in terms of sustainability, it wasn't a very good phone. The Snapdragon 632 chipset was underwhelming, the display quality was poor, and the battery didn't last all that long.

Fairphone is looking to fix all of those quibbles with its latest device while retaining the ideals that makes the brand stand out. The Fairphone 4 is the Dutch brand's first 5G phone, and it comes with a lot of upgrades: it has a new design that's built from the ground-up — including a back that made out of 100% post consumer recycled polycarbonate — powerful internal hardware, larger battery, and increased memory and storage. Let's start with sustainability. The Fairphone 4 features 14 materials that are sourced ethically, with the vibration motor made from fair-mined tungsten from Rwanda, the magnesium plate that goes behind the screen featuring 30% recycled magnesium alloy, fairtrade gold, aluminum from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard vendors, and recycled tin. The phone is the first e-waste neutral handset, with Fairphone recycling one phone for every unit of Fairphone 4 that's sold. As for the hardware itself, there are considerable upgrades across the board. The Fairphone 4 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ panel with a Gorilla Glass 5 layer, Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, or a high-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 3905mAh battery that's removable. There's dual-SIM connectivity via an eSIM, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.