What you need to know
- Facebook is rolling out a bunch of new tools for its community group admins.
- The new tools will help admins have better moderation of content.
- Admins will now be able to pin group rules to the top for members to see clearly.
Facebook is giving community group admins a bunch of new tools that will help organize groups, including an easier way to ensure conversations don't end in potential conflict. Admins will have access to these new community moderation tools on desktop or mobile, including any of the best Android phones.
The new tools will now fall under what the social media giant is calling "Admin Home," which is a "more intuitive destination for all admin tools, settings, and features that admins can customize to fit their needs."
Facebook says that it's also introducing "comment moderation to Admin Assist," which will allow admins to set up criteria to automatically moderate posts and comments.
New comment moderation tools include restricting people who don't qualify to participate based on how long they've had a Facebook account and if they've recently violated groups. It also includes proactively preventing comments you don't want from showing up, reducing promotional content by having the ability to decline posts and comments, and preset criteria from Facebook to limit spam content.
Facebook is also introducing a new moderation alert called "conflict alerts." This will notify admins when there are "contentious or unhealthy conversations" taking place.
The company is also giving admins a new "member summary" feature, which will let admins look at members' activity in the group.
"This includes the number of times members have posted and commented or when they've had posts removed or be muted in the group," Facebook said. If a member or admin has a violation, admins will now be able to make an "appeal" to Facebook to review the issue.
Rules of each group will also have the ability to be tagged in groups so members can see it easily, Facebook said. Along with these new tools, admins will also be able to turn certain types of posts off, like polls or events.
