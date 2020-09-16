What you need to know
- Facebook won't make PC-only VR hardware going forward.
- Facebook will stop selling the Oculus Rift S in 2021.
- The Oculus Rift platform will instead be available through Oculus Link.
Facebook explains in a news post that it will no longer make PC-only hardware going forward. Facebook will stop selling the Oculus Rifts S in 2021. The Oculus Rift platform will instead be available through Oculus Link on headsets like the Oculus Quest 2.
Facebook sheds light on the future of the Oculus Rift platform in a blog post:
We're going to focus on standalone VR headsets moving forward. We'll no longer pursue PC-only hardware, with sales of Rift S ending in 2021. That said, the Rift Platform isn't going anywhere. In fact, we've seen significant growth in PC VR via Oculus Link, and the Rift Platform will continue to grow while offering high-end PC VR experiences like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond well into the future.
This is a developing story, and we will add more details as they emerge.
Preorder now
Oculus Quest 2
Grab one while it's hot!
If the Oculus Quest 2 is anything like the original Oculus Quest, it's going to be hard to find. Facebook has improved seemingly everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
Oculus Quest 2: Everything You Need to Know!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta for your Galaxy phone?
One UI 3.0 looks to be a big upgrade for Galaxy phones. Do you plan on joining the public beta once it's available?
AT&T plans to roll out cheaper, ad-supported phone plans starting next year
AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey has revealed that the carrier is planning to offer wireless phone plans subsidized by ads as soon as next year.
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.