Facebook explains in a news post that it will no longer make PC-only hardware going forward. Facebook will stop selling the Oculus Rifts S in 2021. The Oculus Rift platform will instead be available through Oculus Link on headsets like the Oculus Quest 2.

Facebook sheds light on the future of the Oculus Rift platform in a blog post:

We're going to focus on standalone VR headsets moving forward. We'll no longer pursue PC-only hardware, with sales of Rift S ending in 2021. That said, the Rift Platform isn't going anywhere. In fact, we've seen significant growth in PC VR via Oculus Link, and the Rift Platform will continue to grow while offering high-end PC VR experiences like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond well into the future.

This is a developing story, and we will add more details as they emerge.