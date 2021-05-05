Facebook's Oversight Board upholds Facebook's decision to suspend former president Donald Trump.

The board however added in its decision that the social media giant, within six months, should reexamine its decision to "indefinitely" suspend the account.

"It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook's normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account," the board said.

"The board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform."

The decision comes four months after the social media platform suspended the former president's account "indefinitely" following the riots on Capitol Hill. That happened shortly before current President Joe Biden's inauguration happened on January 20.

At the time Facebook said it allowed the former President to use the platform based on his own rules, but is no longer acceptable and is "fundamentally different." Facebook believed Trump used the platform "to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government. As such, the president's account on Facebook and Instagram have been suspended indefinitely, and at least until the transfer of power is complete."

The board also indicated that it made policy recommendations for Facebook to implement in developing "clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression."

Facebook said in an email that it will now "consider the board's decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate. In the meantime, Mr. Trump's account remain suspended."

"The board also made a number of recommendations on how we should improve our policies. While these recommendations are not binding, we actively sought the board's views on our policies around political figures and will carefully review its recommendations."

Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal told Yahoo Finance Live that the platform doesn't plan to change its decision on banning Trump.

"There has been no changes to anything we have shared ninth e past around the former president's account," he said. The platform suspended Trump's account on Jan. 8.

"When you step back and think about our policies, we want to work hard to be consistent, to be transparent so people know exactly what to expect from us. We don't have an oversight board [like Facebook]. Our team is accountable for the decisions that we make. There is no changes to anything we have talked about in the past," Segal said.