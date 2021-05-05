What you need to know
- Facebook's Oversight Board upholds Facebook's decision to suspend former president Donald Trump's account.
- Board does not think Facebook's decision to "indefinitely" suspend trump was appropriate.
- Board wants Facebook to re-evaluate its decision of banning Trump in six months.
Facebook's Oversight Board upholds Facebook's decision to suspend former president Donald Trump.
The board however added in its decision that the social media giant, within six months, should reexamine its decision to "indefinitely" suspend the account.
"It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook's normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account," the board said.
"The board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform."
The decision comes four months after the social media platform suspended the former president's account "indefinitely" following the riots on Capitol Hill. That happened shortly before current President Joe Biden's inauguration happened on January 20.
At the time Facebook said it allowed the former President to use the platform based on his own rules, but is no longer acceptable and is "fundamentally different." Facebook believed Trump used the platform "to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government. As such, the president's account on Facebook and Instagram have been suspended indefinitely, and at least until the transfer of power is complete."
The board also indicated that it made policy recommendations for Facebook to implement in developing "clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression."
Facebook said in an email that it will now "consider the board's decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate. In the meantime, Mr. Trump's account remain suspended."
"The board also made a number of recommendations on how we should improve our policies. While these recommendations are not binding, we actively sought the board's views on our policies around political figures and will carefully review its recommendations."
Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal told Yahoo Finance Live that the platform doesn't plan to change its decision on banning Trump.
"There has been no changes to anything we have shared ninth e past around the former president's account," he said. The platform suspended Trump's account on Jan. 8.
"When you step back and think about our policies, we want to work hard to be consistent, to be transparent so people know exactly what to expect from us. We don't have an oversight board [like Facebook]. Our team is accountable for the decisions that we make. There is no changes to anything we have talked about in the past," Segal said.
The TP-Link Archer AX90 is a fast tri-band upgrade for congested homes
The TP-Link Archer AX90 is an incredibly fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with multi-gig Ethernet and a somewhat ostentatious design. If you need to connect a lot of devices and need the extra speed of 160MHz Wi-Fi on DFS without upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E, this is a great choice.
Google and Amazon still can't figure out how to control our smart homes
For better or worse, I love smart home stuff — but increasingly I loathe adding a new device or adjusting the settings of an existing one. Because I enjoy this tech so much, I'm more likely to put up with the shortcomings that Google and Amazon have in the smart home space, but many people aren't. If these companies truly want to make the smart home widespread, there's a lot more work...
Raspberry Pi 3 review: Still relevant
If you're looking to start your own IoT project or want to fiddle with controlling some LEDs, the Raspberry Pi 3 can save you a fistful of dollars — it does these things just as good as the newer models.
These are the best Garmin Venu 2 and 2S bands you can buy
If you need a new band for your new Garmin Venu 2 or 2S, we've got options for you, whether you need a 22mm or 18mm band.