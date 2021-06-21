What you need to know Facebook has started rolling out Live Audio Rooms and Podcasts to bring "social audio experiences" to its platform.

Verified public figures and select Facebook Groups in the U.S. can now create Live Audio Rooms.

The ability to host a Live Audio Room is currently limited to iOS.

Facebook today became the latest company to launch a Clubhouse competitor. Facebook's Live Audio Rooms feature, which was announced in April, is now rolling out to users in the U.S. Similar to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, Live Audio Rooms enable you to listen in and join audio-only conversations hosted by verified public figures, experts, and others. The host of a Live Audio Room can invite friends, followers, or any listeners to be a speaker. While there is no limit on the number of listeners, a room can only have up to 50 speakers. In Facebook Groups, admins will be able to decide whether moderators, group members, or other admins can create a Live Audio Room.