In a shocking move, Facebook's Oculus Support team has confirmed that users with multiple Oculus headsets may not use the same Facebook account on each headset at the same time. This means that folks with an Oculus Rift and an Oculus Quest headset, or even multiple Oculus Quest headsets (or any combination thereof) would not be able to use their legitimate Facebook-linked Oculus account on two or more headsets simultaneously. Doing so, according to an Oculus Support representative, violates Facebook's ToS, which could result in a Facebook account ban.

With the unification of Oculus and Facebook accounts, you most likely would not be able to continue with having two headsets as this would be against the Facebook Terms of Service. While you can log in to your primary account on both computers, only one headset would be able to be active on the account at a time. Oculus Support Representative

While a Facebook account ban sounds bad enough in and of itself, it's particularly problematic for Oculus Quest 2 users, who are unable to use their headsets without a valid active Facebook account. At this juncture, it seems that Facebook is suggesting one of two options for users: have someone else in your household login to the other Oculus device with their Facebook account, or only use one headset at a time.

Given that some users have set up "guest accounts" in the past (myself included), not being able to use the alternate account on a secondary Oculus device makes it impossible to play local multiplayer content. Many gamers are now expressing their frustration at being punished for their patronage to Oculus and left with little to no option to continue using their devices as they would like going forward.

Facebook is working on a multi-user solution for Oculus Quest devices, which would allow more than one Facebook account to be logged in to an Oculus Quest at a time. Until then, however, there is no way to use multiple accounts on a single Oculus device and, of course, no way to use a single account on multiple Oculus devices.

We've been in contact with Facebook representatives regarding erroneous account bans and have been assured that Oculus Support has a human available 24/7 to provide users with account support. While that's been panning out just fine for some users, other users are still left with banned accounts after several days, resulting in an Oculus Quest 2 that has often been referred to as a "paperweight". We will update this story with additional info as it develops.