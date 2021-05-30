Extreme E is the brainchild of Formula E founder Alejandro Agag and former driver Gil de Ferran who first came up with the idea of racing electric buggies in some of the world's most remote locations back in 2018.

The inaugural season of Extreme E continues and this weekend teams and drivers will head to Senegal for the Ocean X Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The 2021 Extreme E season will see nine teams made up of two drivers from the UK, Germany, Spain and the U.S. participate in a series of races all over the world. However, unlike with other motorsports leagues, Extreme E's schedule is quite spread out with just one race each in April, May, August, October, and December.

The first Extreme E race, the Desert X Prix, was held in Saudi Arabia back in April and Nico Rosberg's Rosberg X Racing came in first followed by Andretti United Extreme E from the U.S. in second and the UK's Team X44 (owned by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton) in third.

This weekend's race, the Ocean X Prix, will be held on the shores of Lac Rose outside of Senegal's capital Dakar. Drivers will once again be racing on mostly sandy terrain as they make their way around the existing tracks surrounding a lake. There will be a slight change to the race format used in Saudi Arabia as the final will be a four-car battle with two teams from each of the two semi-finals participating in the Ocean X Prix Final.

Whether you've been following Extreme E since it was first announced in 2019 or just want to see how well the electric vehicles in the series perform off-road, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Ocean X Prix from anywhere in the world.

Extreme E Ocean X Prix: When and where?

Extreme E's Ocean X Prix will be held at Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal from May 29-30. Qualifying Round 1 will be held at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT on Saturday followed by Qualifying Round 2 at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

The Semi-Finals will then be held on Sunday at 6am ET / 3am PT followed by the Ocean X Prix Final at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Watch Extreme E's Ocean X Prix in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch both qualifying rounds, the semi-finals and the Ocean X Prix Final on Fox Sports as the network signed a multi-year deal with Extreme E back in 2019. Both qualifying rounds, the semi-final and the Ocean X Prix Final will be shown on FS2 and if you happen to miss the race, you can watch the highlights on FS1 beginning at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch Extreme E on Fox Sports? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to Fox Sports, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to Fox Sports, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Fox Sports as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's Plus Package will give you access to Fox Sports and the service also allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to Fox Sports as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Keep in mind though that you can also stream this weekend's Ocean X Prix completely for free on either the Extreme E Website or the Extreme E YouTube Channel.

Live stream the Extreme E Ocean X Prix in Canada for free

While Fox Sports has the exclusive rights to air live Extreme E races in Canada as well as in the U.S., you can also stream this weekend's Ocean X Prix for free on either the Extreme E Website or the Extreme E YouTube Channel. The Ocean X Prix Final will start at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday in Canada.

Get an Extreme E Ocean X Prix live stream in the UK for free

UK motorsport fans will be able to stream the Ocean X Prix and all of the other races in this year's Extreme E schedule live for free on BBC iPlayer. However, ITV Hub, Sky Sports Action, and BT Sport 1 will show the race as well and you can also stream it on either the Extreme E Website or the Extreme E YouTube Channel. The Ocean X Prix Final will start at 3pm BST on Sunday in the UK.

BBC iPlayer Stream the BBC's Extreme E Ocean X Prix coverage for free online with BBC iPlayer. Free at BBC iPlayer

Watch the Extreme E Ocean X Prix in Australia

As is the case elsewhere in the world, Australian viewers will be able to watch the Ocean X Prix on the Extreme E Website or the Extreme E YouTube Channel. Meanwhile, Foxtel subscribers will be able to watch the race on TV on Fox Sports. The Ocean X Prix Final will start at 12am AEST / 10pm AWST on Monday, May 31 in Australia.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports is an easy way to get streaming access to Fox Sports' coverage of the Extreme E Ocean X Prix. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

How to watch Extreme E's Ocean X Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Ocean X Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

