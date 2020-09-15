What you need to know
- Users in the U.S. have reported Google Drive being down for them this morning.
- It's not a full outage, but social media comments reveal a glut of error messages and other frustrating behaviour.
- Google has confirmed the reports and is investigating.
If your Google Drive is down this morning, you're not alone. The service has been experiencing errors since around 9 AM Eastern this morning. According to Down Detector's live outage map, these errors are mostly concentrated around the United States. Google Drive users on social media have reported seeing a "something went wrong" or "the server ecountered an error" message when trying to access files or perform other tasks on the web app.
A Google status update confirms the reports, noting:
We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.
Google is reasonably prompt with these things, so expect a timely resolution. If your Google Drive does go down, however, just know it's probably not your fault.
