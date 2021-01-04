MicroSD tray on the Galaxy S9Source: Android Central

As time goes on, our smartphone wants/needs tend to change. Technology improves, certain features get better, and this can result in previously necessary things becoming nothing more than an optional luxury.

Take expandable storage, for example. When phones shipped with much less internal storage and unlimited data plans didn't exist, being able to pop in a MicroSD card for extra space was often a necessity. Today, however, that's rarely the case.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their current stance on expandable storage, saying:

sweetypie31

No SD slot doesn't bother me. As long as the actual phone comes with at least 256 gb I'd be good.

sbhnet

I'd need a terabyte to drop the SD as that's what I (effectively) have now.

trucksmoveamerica#AC

I would want 512 without SD card. The fold 2 only has 256 and I'm making that work, but I don't have my movies downloaded and always deleting pictures. I would feel comfortable with a 512. My fear is samsung is going to jump on the apple train again since they seem to like that ride lately and start gauging for memory.

Jerry Schuller

No SD card, no buy!

Now, we want to hear from you — Is expandable storage still a must-have feature?

Join the conversation in the forums!

