As time goes on, our smartphone wants/needs tend to change. Technology improves, certain features get better, and this can result in previously necessary things becoming nothing more than an optional luxury.
Take expandable storage, for example. When phones shipped with much less internal storage and unlimited data plans didn't exist, being able to pop in a MicroSD card for extra space was often a necessity. Today, however, that's rarely the case.
A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their current stance on expandable storage, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Is expandable storage still a must-have feature?
Join the conversation in the forums!
