Best answer: Google Stadia launched nearly a year ago as a way for players to get access to the games they love without needing a console or dedicated gaming PC to play them on, and the Google Stadia game list has grown ever since. When it initially launched last November, Stadia boasted a modest amount of playable games, but things have changed pretty quickly, with a ton of games being made available in the months that have come, and many more on the horizon.
Full Google Stadia game list
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Borderlands 3
- Celeste
- Crayta
- Cris Tales
- DOOM
- Darksiders Genesis
- Destiny 2
- Doom 64
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Embr
- F1 2020
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Get Packed
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Grid
- Gunsport
- Gylt
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Hitman 2
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Just Dance 2020
- Just Shapes & Beats
- KONA
- Kine
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Marvel's Avengers
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monopoly
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP20
- NBA 2K21
- Octopath Traveler
- One Hand Clapping
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Power Rangers: Battle For the Grid
- Rage 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- République
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Samurai Shodown
- Serious Sam Collection
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Spitlings
- Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest
- Strange Brigade
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Superhot
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Super Bomberman R Online
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Turing Test
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Trials Rising
- UNO
- Wave Break
- West of Loathing
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- Zombie Army 4
List of games coming to Google Stadia in the future
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Baldur's Gate III
- CHORUS
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DIRT 5
- Dead by Daylight
- Destroy All Humans (Remastered)
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- FIFA
- Far Cry 6
- Gods & Monsters
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
- Hitman 3
- Just Dance 2021
- Madden NFL
- Mafia 2 Remastered
- Mafia 3 Remastered
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Outcasters
- Outriders
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Relicta
- Republique
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Windjammers 2
Some of these games are scheduled to release later this year, and some are scheduled to launch later in the future. We'll make sure to keep the list updated as more games become available on Stadia.
Are any of these releases exclusives?
Currently, only Get Packed, Gylt, and Outcasters are full Stadia exclusive titles. When they launch, Serious Sam 4 will be a PC/Stadia exclusive until 2021, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) will be a timed-exclusive for Stadia as well.
More Stadia games are to come
Although Stadia initially launched to lukewarm reception, the service has managed to stick around and become a viable method for players who don't want to shell out or commit to full gaming stations or consoles. Stadia's future looks pretty promising as well, as the service will be getting highly anticipated titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Baldur's Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few.
In the meantime, we'll be sure to keep you updated with any new games that'll be announced, as well as news on exclusives.
