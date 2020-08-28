At the Future Games Show, we got to see a ton of different games from all kinds of developers, covering every genre imagined, and heading to your favorite gaming platform in the future. There was a lot of content throughout the show's 90 minute runtime, so we took the liberty of bringing every game announced together into one ultimate list. Here's every single game shown off or announced at the Future Games Show event, August 28, 2020: Die by the Blade

Die by the Blade is an intense close-quarters combat game that pits two people against each other in brutal 1v1 combat. In this game, deadly precision is all that matters. Make sure it only takes one hit. BPM: Bullets Per Minute

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-based action game that appears to mash together the visceral combat of DOOM with the rhythm-style gameplay of games like Pistol Whip and many others. Follow the beat with everything you do. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Quantum Error

The Playstation 5 gets to show its strengths with Quantum Error, a cosmic horror first person shooter that's coming to the Playstation family. Survive the onslaught of nightmares coming to get you. Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The latest video game to use the Lord of the Rings franchise is Gollum, an intriguing game that sees players take control of Gollum has he struggles with his identity, and uses stealth, parkour, and charm in order to survive the harsh world he lives in. Coming in 2021. Song of Horror

The beloved cult-hit horror game that made its name known on PC due to its adaptive AI is now coming to consoles to terrify all-new players. Don't look behind you. LOVE

A puzzle adventure game set in an apartment building filled with powerful human stories? What's not to love about LOVE, a charming PC title launching October 21, 2020. Smalland

A game that shares its DNA with microscopic survival title Grounded, this game also sees you shrunk down to the size of an ant. Here, you'll have to survive into natural environments with realistic day / night cycles, seasons, and some hungry creatures. Coming in 2021 to consoles and PC. Sable

Sable is an open-world exploration game that's been hotly-anticipated since its initial review, and now we finally have proper gameplay for this beautiful title. Sable is coming to current gen consoles, Xbox Series X and PC sometime in 2020. Tenderfoot Tactics

As the name suggests, this is a tactics-based RPG. Where things get interesting is how players are tasked with taking control of a band of goblins possessing magic powers, as they attempt to fight back an ominous, deadly fog. Launches October 21, 2020 on Steam. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Tetris and Puyo Puyo are colliding together in this mash-up from Sega, which will be a manic puzzle game that launches on current gen consoles and Xbox Series X on December 8, 2020, with PS5 and PC coming at a later date. Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is the 4K remaster of the original Mafia game, and completes the Mafia Definitive Edition trilogy. The game will be launching on current gen consoles and PC on September 25, 2020.

Survivalists

The Survivalists takes the unique and quirky gameplay of the popular Escapists series and takes it to a deserted island. Here, your task isn't escaping, it's surviving. Hence the name. Lemnis Gate

An innovative shooter where new soliders join the fray with each successive 25 second time loop, Lemnis Gate clashes popular "Groundhog Day" style time loops with video games and war action. Monster Harvest

A top-down resource management game may sound pretty common, but this one has you discovering and battling...planimals? Basically, the calling card for this game will be the interested wildlife at play in the world. Gibbous

A point-and-click adventure? Cosmic horror? Talking cats? Comedy? Gibbous is certainly an interesting mix of genres, which is why the Nintendo Switch is the perfect launch platform for it. Coming to Switch on October 28, 2020. Mini Motor Racing X

This game lets you switch seamlessly between top-down and first-person views, and features mad multiplayer racing with online or local co-op. A great game for friends and family, and a great game for the Nintendo Switch. Crown Trick

A gorgeous rogue-like dungeon crawler with hundreds of unique weapons to choose from, Crown Trick is shaping up to be the perfect time waster when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch. Inkulinati

This incredibly creative and gorgeously hand-animated title was already known about, but now we can witness the arrival of a new character that will come to this quirky game: the Dragon. Coming to the Nintendo Switch and Steam. Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest

A gruesome interactive graphic novel that is every bit as gothic as it sounds, and it aims to shock and please its players in equal measure. It's set to come by the end of 2020, but the demo is available now on Steam. Chinatown Detective Agency

Another point-and-click adventure that exists inside the cyber noir genre, this game is set in a futuristic Singapore and combines real-world facts with in-game puzzles. Coming to the Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC, with a demo coming on September 30, 2020 to Steam. Deathground

Avoid hyper-intelligent dinosaurs using your own wits and a variety of high-tech gadgets in this intriguing game, debuting its first gameplay footage today. Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers already has a ton of information out in the world, but this new gameplay footage focuses on how different heroes can interact with each other in a co-op game.

Cris Tales

This open love letter to classic JRPG's gets a new trailer at the Future Games Show. The game is coming to current and next gen consoles as well as PC, with a demo available right now on Steam. Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion is the hotly anticipated sequel in the Watch Dogs franchise, set in a futuristic London in which every NPC can be played as. This new gameplay footage shows a mission in action, from recruitment to the various mission paths available to players.

Epic Chef

This game is all about being the best chef. The only problem is, you're surrounded by lots of "best chefs," and you're all on a deserted island. Grow your own ingredients, discover your own recipes, and prove yourself. Coming sometime in 2021. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is capturing the attention of gamers yet again with a developer walkthrough of the game's myths and fables. Become a viking on November 17, 2020.

Medieval Dynasty

This game asks what it would take to survive in a medieval world, and gives players the first-person view to find out for themselves. Launching September 17, 2020 on Steam. Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

This horrorpunk RPG follows its name in that its just a tad...morbid. This new gameplay trailer shows off weapons, survival skills, and the act of staying sane inside the game. Ikenfell

Take to the halls of a twisted magic school in this tactical turn-based RPG. Take control of your own magical students, and maybe find some things you weren't supposed to find. See at Steam. Carto

This unique narrative-driven adventure game features creative puzzle mechanics, and is releasing October 27, 2020. See at Steam. Ring of Pain

Ring of Pain blends two popular genres together with roguelike elements meeting turn-based card games. Coming October 15, 2020. See at Steam. Struggling

Struggling is a gruesome, strange, and weirdly addictive co-op platformer where two players control the same mangled entity. You will struggle, as the name implies. Watch the launch trailer above. Operation: Tango

This two-player online adventure combines spies, hacking, and puzzles as you work to infiltrate enemy HQ's. See the demo at Steam. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4 gets new gameplay today that goes over a key mechanic for the upcoming revival of the Crash Bandicoot franchise: flashback tapes. See how Crash Bandicoot will get the job done as he's sent back in time to battle his nemesis. You Can Pet the Dog VR

Can you pet the dog? Well, that's kind of the point of this new VR title, You Can Pet the Dog VR. Spoilers: yes. This game is available right now for $5 at Steam. Rune 2

Rune 2 has had a troubled past, and it was uncertain if the game would survive the hardships. Now this viking ARPG is back with new updates, and a teaser at what's to come. Serious Sam 4

If you were wondering what Serious Sam has been up to recently, look no further than right here. Serious Sam 4 is coming, and the mercenary is back in this prequel to Serious Sam 3. Coming September 24, 2020, but you can pre-order right now.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Sherlock Holmes returns to the video game world once again, and must rely on his wits and charms to avoid trouble and solve the many mysteries plaguing his home. Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea released new footage showing off this gorgeous adventure game. Coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox, and PC. In Sound Mind

A psychadelic survival horror that gives the players a gun and tasks them with surviving a rather hostile environment filled with puzzles and mysteries, In Sound Mind deserves some attention in this new trailer. Coming sometime in 2021, with a demo available on Steam. Second Extinction

If the first time they went extinct wasn't enough, Second Extinction lets players pair up with buddies and slay hordes of dinos in this action-packed shooter adventure. Coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox later in 2020. Sam and Max: This Time It's Virtual!