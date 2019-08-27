Best answer: 35 characters have been confirmed for the new Mario Kart Tour. Six of whom have been in every Mario Kart game release so far; Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Toad, and Bowser. The rest of the racers are both old and new favorites, welcome to the crew Peachette!
- Metal Mario or Android: Mario Kart Tour for Android (Pre-Register at Google Play)
- Apple not Banana Peels: Mario Kart Tour for iOS (Pre-Register at Apple Store)
The gang is back!
Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, and Toad are back for another Mario Kart adventure. This time they are traveling around the world with new race tracks inspired by real cities, and a few old favorites. Along with the six diehard racers they are bringing 29 other friends to compete:
- Daisy
- Rosalina
- Gold Mario
- Metal Mario
- Baby Mario
- Baby Luigi
- Baby Peach
- Baby Daisy
- Baby Rosalina
- Toadette
- Peachette
- Bowser Jr.
- Wario
- Waluigi
- Donkey Kong
- Diddy Kong
- Lakitu
- Larry Koopa
- Morton Koopa, Jr.
- Wendy O. Koopa
- Iggy Koopa
- Lemmy Koopa
- Ludwig von Koopa
- Roy Koopa
- Koopa Troopa
- Shy Guy
- Dry Bones
- Dry Bowser
- King Boo
You won't have access to all of the characters to start, but you will be able to earn them through gameplay. Collect Grand Stars by winning races and spend your winnings on new drivers, karts, and badges.
Out of the 35 confirmed characters, so far Shy Guy tends to be my personal go-to racer. But, with variety like this, it's hard to go wrong. Only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has had more characters to choose from, and Tour hasn't even launched yet. Who is your favorite?
3... 2... 1...
Mario Kart Tour
...Race!
Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo's new mobile game, will be out on September 25th. Grab some friends and get ready to race! The courses are inspired by real-world cities in addition to the classic Mario Kart maps.
