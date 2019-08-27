Best answer: 35 characters have been confirmed for the new Mario Kart Tour. Six of whom have been in every Mario Kart game release so far; Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Toad, and Bowser. The rest of the racers are both old and new favorites, welcome to the crew Peachette!

The gang is back!

Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, and Toad are back for another Mario Kart adventure. This time they are traveling around the world with new race tracks inspired by real cities, and a few old favorites. Along with the six diehard racers they are bringing 29 other friends to compete:

Daisy

Rosalina

Gold Mario

Metal Mario

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Toadette

Peachette

Bowser Jr.

Wario

Waluigi

Donkey Kong

Diddy Kong

Lakitu

Larry Koopa

Morton Koopa, Jr.

Wendy O. Koopa

Iggy Koopa

Lemmy Koopa

Ludwig von Koopa

Roy Koopa

Koopa Troopa

Shy Guy

Dry Bones

Dry Bowser

King Boo

You won't have access to all of the characters to start, but you will be able to earn them through gameplay. Collect Grand Stars by winning races and spend your winnings on new drivers, karts, and badges.

Out of the 35 confirmed characters, so far Shy Guy tends to be my personal go-to racer. But, with variety like this, it's hard to go wrong. Only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has had more characters to choose from, and Tour hasn't even launched yet. Who is your favorite?