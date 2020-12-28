Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for his side to make a statement on Monday in what could be a key match in the Premier League title race. Read on for your full guide to getting an Everton vs Man City live stream no matter where in the world you are.

Having hosted Man United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Everton now welcome Manchester's blue team to Goodison Park, with the home side currently three points and four places above Pep Guardiola's side in the league.

Everton, are one of the few remaining Premier League clubs to be able to allow supporters into their ground as Covid-19 restrictions increase across the UK, and Ancelotti has highlighted how the Toffee's fans have helped during recent home wins over Arsenal and Chelsea which have helped see his team climb into the Champions League qualification spots.

City, meanwhile, come into this match on a high after booking their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, following a comprehensive 4-1 away win over Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola will now be looking to get his team to concentrate on their league campaign, with their indifferent form leaving them eight points adrift of league leaders Liverpool coming into this weekend's Christmas fixtures.

Everton will once again be without former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez due to a calf problem, while Sergio Aguero is tipped to start up front for the visitors after starting on the bench against Arsenal for City in midweek.

It all looks set to be a fascinating game. Read on to find out how to watch an Everton vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Everton vs Man City: Where and when?

Monday's match takes place at Goodison Park in Liverpool, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 7am AEDT start kick off on Tuesday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Everton vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Everton vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

