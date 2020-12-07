When it comes to picking a game and sitting down to play it, there are times when I'm just so excited by what I've experienced that I can't wait to tell you all about it. Such is the case with this week's Android Game of the Week. It's called Eternium, and it's been around for a little while, but oh man, do I love this game.
Many are the reasons why it's so good, but first and foremost is the attention to touchscreen controls. Rarely do I fail to lament the lack of gamepad support in a particular title, but with Eternium, the controls are so incredibly well done that I completely forgot about using a controller. That just doesn't happen very often, especially in a mobile ARPG.
When I first took over this series, my initial post was about Anima, a straight-up Diablo clone for Android. I also wrote about the classic Titan Quest, a mostly good port of the 2006 game. Both are great ARPGs, but Eternium surpasses them both with its combination of excellent gameplay, a fun story to keep you interested, and a well-implemented control scheme that's quite akin to the point-and-click games of old.
When you start up the game, you will choose between a warrior, a mage, or a bounty hunter for your first character. I chose the latter because I like gunslingers. Your class impacts your basic attacks, your abilities, your passives, and some of your loot. From there, you set out on your adventure across the worlds.
You'll find later on that there's a lot more to this game than homages to Diablo and Torchlight.
Enemies are quite varied in their designs, attacks, and mob mentalities. You'll start off fighting skeletons, and eventually, you'll come up against dinosaurs and more. So while things start off all dark fantasy-like, you'll find later on that there's a lot more to this game than homages to Diablo and Torchlight.
You will eventually come across companions who can augment your gameplay and unleash hell on your enemies. It's really fun. However, if I had to list one complaint thus far with Eternium (I'm about 5-6 hours in), it's that it feels really easy. I haven't felt overwhelmed as my bounty hunter shoots away with her guns. Maybe the endgame is more challenging with the Trials, and I'm not super far into the game just yet, so it's possible that things get more difficult the further you get.
From all appearances, the developers are serious about the success of Eternium. It's free-to-play, but they removed the ads some time ago for technical and ethical reasons, which I applaud. There are in-app purchases for Gems, the premium currency, if you feel so inclined/generous. You can also just earn Gems via gameplay, though.
So if you're looking for a new ARPG that's got good loot, a solid gameplay foundation, and just a fun player experience, then check out Eternium. I don't think you'll regret it. Over the past couple of days, I haven't been able to put this game down.
Now that we're done with this adventure, I encourage you to check out our best Android games roundup (where Eternium may make a future appearance). And be sure to check out previous Games of the Week if you're looking for more awesome games to play.
Game of the Week
Eternium
A kickass mobile ARPG
This mobile ARPG is the real deal. Venture across the worlds as you pursue your foe, slaying all kinds of fantastical and weird enemies along the way. There's also an endgame if you're interested in that.
