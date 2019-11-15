Disney+ is here and it seems to be a hit. With hundreds of films from the most popular franchises on the planet — not to mention thousands of TV episodes from our childhood — it's little wonder that Disney+ is popular. However, when errors invade your movie marathon, things are anything but magical. There's a few different errors Disney+ can spit out when things go awry, but Error 83 is by far the most prevalent error you come across. Here's a few of the reasons you may be seeing it, and what you can do about it.

Reason #1 — Server timeout

Error 83 is one of the most common errors. When the servers are overloaded and your Disney+ session can't connect to the servers fast enough to pass the DRM check — or can't connect at all — Error 83 is what Disney+ displays when it can't play your video as requested.

This is far and away the most common reason to see Error 83, and dealing with it can take a few forms: