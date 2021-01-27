Source: StackCommerce
With its twisting plots and brilliant characters, The Queen's Gambit has given many of us a new appreciation for the game of chess. If you would like to play, The Complete Chess Bundle for Beginners to Advanced Players offers 121 hours of tutorials from world-class players. Right now, you can get the bundle for just $99.99.
In many respects, competitive chess is like football. Experts have a huge mental playbook, and they deploy tactics as the game develops. If you can memorize all the moves, you have a significant advantage.
This bundle of 14 courses teaches you those set plays, from opening moves to endgame strategies. The tutorials start with the fundamentals and take you right through to advanced schemes.
Along the way, you learn how to lay and identify traps, make use of pawn structures, and improve your defense. Your coaching team includes two grandmasters and four international masters.
Order today for just $99.99 to get lifetime access to the training, valued at $1,376.
