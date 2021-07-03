England will be looking for more of the same as they lock horns with Sri Lanka once more following last week's T20 drubbing of the Lions.
Watch every ball of this ODI series with our England vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.
The tourists will need to improve considerably in this three-match series, after an at times abject display, culminating in a thrashing in Saturday's final match at The Hampshire Bowl that saw them bowled out for just 91 and England waltzing to a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Lions are ringing the changes for these matches, with uncapped all-rounders Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya Lakshan, plus bowler Ishan Jayaratne all set to make their debuts.
One ray of light for Sri Lanka is that England will be without a number of key stars, with big guns Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and fast bowler Jofra Archer all sidelined through injury.
The hosts nevertheless have plenty of backup to call upon, with T20 international batter Dawid Malan set to slot in nicely to replace Buttler.
Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs Sri Lanka ODI series cricket online from anywhere.
England vs Sri Lanka - ODI series cricket: Where and when?
This three-game ODI series takes place at three different venues over the following dates:
- 1st ODI - June 29 (11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST, 10pm NZST), Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - July 1 (1pm BST / 5.30pm IST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST /12pm NZST), The Oval, London
- 3rd ODI - July 4 (11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST, 10pm NZST), Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Watch England vs Sri Lanka - ODI series cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the ODI series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Sri Lanka, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream England vs Sri Lanka live in the UK
Sky Sports have exclusive live rights to this ODI series in the UK.
Coverage is set to begin at 10.30am BST on Sky Sports Cricket on the first and last days of the series, with things kicking off on the channel at 12.30pm BST for the second match. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this ODI series online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Live stream the ODI series live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of England vs Sri Lanka for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously.
If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Live stream the ODI series live in India
Sony Ten Cricket has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India.
Coverage is set to begin at 3.30pm IST on the first and the last day of the series, and at 5.30pm on the second day.
If you're a subscriber to the service, you can live stream all the cricket action from England on-the-go via the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.
Can I watch England vs Sri Lanka online in the US and Canada?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US and Canada, and they've come up trumps once again with the dedicated cricket streaming service showing all three matches from this series live.
The service is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, with subscribers able to use their cable provider's login and password on willow.tv to stream England vs New Zealand Test cricket right from their computer.
Willow costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via over-the-top streaming services such as Sling and Fubo, while the service also has apps for Android and iOS if you prefer to watch matches on the go.
Play is set to start on the first and last day at 6am ET / 3am PT, with the first ball of the second game set to be bowled at around 8am ET / 4am PT.
Live stream the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series live in New Zealand
Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch all the action live via premium streaming service Spark Sport.
A subscription to Spark currently costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a 1-month free trial before you buy. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.
Dedicated cricket watchers will likely need to forgo sleep for this one as play on the first and last matches are set to start at 10pm NZST, with the action set to start at 12am for the second ODI.
