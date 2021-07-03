England will be looking for more of the same as they lock horns with Sri Lanka once more following last week's T20 drubbing of the Lions. Watch every ball of this ODI series with our England vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

The tourists will need to improve considerably in this three-match series, after an at times abject display, culminating in a thrashing in Saturday's final match at The Hampshire Bowl that saw them bowled out for just 91 and England waltzing to a comfortable 3-0 victory. Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Lions are ringing the changes for these matches, with uncapped all-rounders Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya Lakshan, plus bowler Ishan Jayaratne all set to make their debuts. One ray of light for Sri Lanka is that England will be without a number of key stars, with big guns Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and fast bowler Jofra Archer all sidelined through injury. The hosts nevertheless have plenty of backup to call upon, with T20 international batter Dawid Malan set to slot in nicely to replace Buttler. Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs Sri Lanka ODI series cricket online from anywhere. England vs Sri Lanka - ODI series cricket: Where and when? This three-game ODI series takes place at three different venues over the following dates: 1st ODI - June 29 (11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST, 10pm NZST), Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI - July 1 (1pm BST / 5.30pm IST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST /12pm NZST), The Oval, London

3rd ODI - July 4 (11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST, 10pm NZST), Bristol County Ground, Bristol Watch England vs Sri Lanka - ODI series cricket online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the ODI series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Sri Lanka, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

