Fortnite is a free-to-play third-person shooter with building mechanics. The title has become a cultural sensation due to its unique blend of expressive gameplay. In February 2018, Epic Games stated that the title was played by roughly 3.4 million gamers concurrently. Since then, that figure has ballooned to over 8.3 million.

Due to the tremendous popularity of the game, Fortnite accounts are at higher risk of being targeted. Epic Games is aware of this problem and wants users to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on their Fortnite accounts. For those unfamiliar with 2FA, the feature requires you to enter an extra code sent to a secondary device in order to sign in. This prevents hackers from gaining access and wrecking havoc. In order to incentivize this, the team just announced that anyone who upgrades their account security will indirectly receive an exclusive Valentine's Day item in the game.

This is definitely a great way to promote the feature because it got me to upgrade right away! There's nothing I wouldn't do for sweet in-game loot. The Valentine's Day item is a heart-shaped glider called the "Heartspan Glider." However, acquiring it is a little complicated. After you enable 2FA on your account, you can gift the glider for free to anyone. However, you'll need to find someone who'll gift it back to you.

If you're playing a match, message others to see if they're willing to gift you the glider, but be prepared to reciprocate the favor. This is slightly annoying because it would've been easier had players just received the glider after enabling 2FA. However, in the spirit of Valentine's Day, it has to be through giving. Be sure to follow our step-by-step guide below if you want to enable 2FA on your Fortnite account.