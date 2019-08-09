What you need to know
- Huawei announced EMUI 10 at the Huawei Developers Conference in China.
- EMUI 10 will be based on Android Q and feature a system-wide dark theme.
- There will be a beta for EMUI 10 for the P30 beginning on September 8.
Huawei is holding its Developer Conference this week in China, and with it comes a lot of announcements. Earlier we covered the unveiling of HarmonyOS, Huawei's homegrown operating system that is expected to debut on smart devices such as smart screens and wearables in the future. However, that's not the only OS Huawei has been hard at work on, as it also announced EMUI 10 based off Android Q.
Huawei has confirmed that a beta for the P30 will be coming on September 8, and along with the P30, Huawei shared a list of devices slated to receive the EMUI 10 update as well.
- Mate 20
- Mate 20 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS
- P smart 2019
- P smart+ 2019
- P smart Z
- Mate 20 X
- Mate 20 X (5G)
- P20 Pro
- P20
- Mate 10 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10
- Mate 10
- Mate 20 lite
- HONOR 20 Lite
- HONOR 20
- HONOR 20 PRO
- HONOR View20
- HONOR 10 Lite
- HONOR 10
- HONOR 8X
Considering how feature-rich EMUI is, Huawei was rather tight-lipped about what we can expect in the new update. One of the only features revealed was a system-wide dark mode. Since Google is adding that to the official Android Q release, that isn't much of a surprise.
We also learned of another new feature called Multi-Screen thanks to a tweet on the Huawei Mobile account. From the description and photo, it looks very similar to what Samsung and Microsoft have been working on with the Note 10, where you'll be able to mirror your phone on your computer.
#EMUI10 is the culmination of 7 years of UX design. Multi-screen collaboration gives users a seamless experience from smartphones to PCs, combined with unrivalled design. #HDC2019 pic.twitter.com/iJqciCgIat— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2019
Besides that, little is known about EMUI 10, but knowing Huawei, there is sure to be much more. We'll just have to wait until the beta drops before we get a closer look at all the changes and new features.
Just knowing that the EMUI 10 update is coming should be enough to get Huawei fans and customers excited, though. Earlier this year, we were questioning if we'd even see another Android update for Huawei phones. Thankfully, after the ban on Huawei was loosened, it appears the Chinese tech giant is back on track to deliver an update and not too far behind its competitors.
