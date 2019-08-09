Huawei is holding its Developer Conference this week in China, and with it comes a lot of announcements. Earlier we covered the unveiling of HarmonyOS, Huawei's homegrown operating system that is expected to debut on smart devices such as smart screens and wearables in the future. However, that's not the only OS Huawei has been hard at work on, as it also announced EMUI 10 based off Android Q.

Huawei has confirmed that a beta for the P30 will be coming on September 8, and along with the P30, Huawei shared a list of devices slated to receive the EMUI 10 update as well.

Mate 20

Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

P smart 2019

P smart+ 2019

P smart Z

Mate 20 X

Mate 20 X (5G)

P20 Pro

P20

Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10

Mate 10

Mate 20 lite

HONOR 20 Lite

HONOR 20

HONOR 20 PRO

HONOR View20

HONOR 10 Lite

HONOR 10

HONOR 8X

Considering how feature-rich EMUI is, Huawei was rather tight-lipped about what we can expect in the new update. One of the only features revealed was a system-wide dark mode. Since Google is adding that to the official Android Q release, that isn't much of a surprise.

We also learned of another new feature called Multi-Screen thanks to a tweet on the Huawei Mobile account. From the description and photo, it looks very similar to what Samsung and Microsoft have been working on with the Note 10, where you'll be able to mirror your phone on your computer.