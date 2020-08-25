This card is a great option for those who stay — or plan to stay post-pandemic — with Hilton while running a business. The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card comes with a solid welcome offer and nice perks for business travelers, including automatic Gold elite status at Hilton properties. With a low $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), it's easy to justify adding this card to your wallet if you know you'll take advantage of the benefits it offers. Related: Best Hilton cards of 2020 Welcome offer: Worth $750 Currently, Amex is offering 125,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $3,000 on the card in the first three months of account opening. TPG values Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents each, which means this bonus is worth $750 in value.