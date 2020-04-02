What you need to know Elite: Dangerous is a popular space simulator by Frontier Developments.

The game is getting a massive expansion soon.

The developer detailed a number of changes coming with the package.

The base model Fleet Carrier costs 5 billion credits.

Elite: Dangerous is an excellent space simulator that features a massive open galaxy and plenty of activities. It came out on Xbox One a few years ago and has since then received incredible post-launch support. Despite the fact that Frontier Developments has worked on titles like Jurassic World Evolution and others, Elite: Dangerous continues to get expansions and free content.