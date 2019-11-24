Set up and fix all the thingsSource: Android Central

I think it's an unwritten law that when more than ten people gather for a holiday meal, at least two of them will need some kind of technological assistance. Whether it's trying to fix a misbehaving app, get a neglected laptop back in working order, or getting two smart home system to talk to one another, there's no shortage of things you'll need to fix. We have quite a lot of help and how-to troubleshooting on our humble little site, but here are some of the most likely ones you'll need.

On the subject of buying new tech, if you're anything like me, you've probably had a half dozen questions about "Should I buy this or that" already and that number will triple before Cyber Monday ends. There are too many factors in recommending products during big sales like these, but if you need some good jumping off points, our Best of 2019 is a great place, as is our searchable Black Friday deals matrix

Lenovo C340-11Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

In non-shopping news this week, I'm polishing up my Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 review, and yup, I still really like using this pretty little workhorse. I am also still absolutely in love with Disney+, and have been watching a lot this week as we ramp up for Black Friday:

There's a lot to watch, and you'll want to stock up on some of your favorites for offline playback as we head into this holiday week. We've seen fewer issues with Disney+'s servers being overwhelmed by demand since launch day, but with school's out and families looking to entertain nieces, nephews, and grandkids while waiting four hours for that turkey to bake, I expect to see it go down at least once this week.

Enjoy your fixings, your Black Friday deals, and your Disney nostalgia this week.

— Ara

