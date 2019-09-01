It's been something of a quiet week for Android, but not so for me. This is my first hurricane as a Central Florida resident, and it's remarkable how much more important your phone becomes when you're documenting your property, your possessions, and your insurance policies, as well as constantly checked radar and projected storm tracks, checking off your supply list, and making sure you have everything triple backed up. I'm not the only one prepping, by any means; even Walt Disney World has been pulling down tarps and wrapping up banners readying for the strong winds and torrential rain that's coming.

Like waiting for a hurricane, waiting for a product launch or a tech conference — like IFA later this week —involves preparing and overpreparing for something that could be great or could just be a massive disappointment. You hope for the best and prepare for the worst, since you don't know all the variables. There's a fair bit coming at the conference this year and I guarantee you there will be at least one announcement to surprise you, and I'm looking forward to hearing all the news and new toys from our team on the ground at IFA.

It'll be a wonderful distraction from the hurricane on my doorstep.