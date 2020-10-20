Since I'm lucky enough to have a corgi and a grey tabby as members of my family, I'm also unfortunately cursed with the excessive amount of fur that gathers on my carpets. To keep things in check, I happily run a robot vacuum every morning. In my experience, some of these devices are much more suited to pet homes than others. While testing the ECOVACS Deebot U2 Pro, I was really happy with the overall results. It comes with an extra-large dustbin for gathering up pet debris and even has a special brush that allows it to pick up fur more effectively from out of my carpets and hard floors.

ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro What I like

When I opened the box for the U2 Pro, I was surprised by all of the things that it came with. Of the more common things, there are two replacement side brushes, a mop attachment, extra filters, and a handful of disposable mop pads. But there are also a few extra things that will make this an excellent choice for pet owners. XL Dustbin Perfect for pet fur There are actually two different dustbin attachments in the box. One has both a dustbin as well as a water tank connected to it for vacuuming and mopping. The other is solely for vacuuming and at a 0.8-liter capacity, is the largest dustbin I've ever seen in a robot vacuum. You'll just have to remember to swap out the dustbins if you want to go back to mopping.

Now I've tested dozens of vacuums, and most of them have such small dustbins that they fill to the brink with pet hair far before a cleaning session has ended. Because of that, I'm used to emptying the dustbins regularly. I've run the U2 Pro dozens of times. It has really good suction, but it has never filled to capacity in one go due to the larger dustbin. Remember, this is coming from someone who owns a constantly-shedding corgi and cat. As you can see in the pictures, this device can handle more fur and fine dust particles, which means it continues to effectively clean longer than some other vacuums out there. Pair that with the vacuum's ability to run for up to 150 minutes before needing a recharge, and this becomes a very appealing option for large homes or especially furry homes. Additionally, instead of having a small emptying slot like many other dustbins, this extra-large one opens like a clamshell. This design makes it so that I can easily dump out all of the fur and debris instead of hopelessly rattling it around over my dumpster and trying to get the little bits to dislodge from the corners through a tiny opening. Special tangle-free brush Don't need to free it as often Something about the brush's design really does reduce the amount of hair that gets wrapped around it. To be fair to my pets, I'm also a guilty party when it comes to littering my floors with hair. I honestly don't know how many times I've had the arduous task of cutting my thickly wrapped locks off from around various vacuums' brushes. So when I saw that the U2 Pro came with a supposedly "tangle-free" brush, I was curious. I instantly swapped it out for the regular one that was already inside the vacuum and let 'er loose. To my surprise, something about the brush's design really does reduce the amount of hair that gets wrapped around it. It isn't perfect, but it's much better than average while still being able to pick up gobs of fur and hair. With that being the case, I haven't yet had to cut off any hair. But if I needed to, there's a razor that attaches to both dustbins, so I could easily use it to free any unwanted objects from the bristles. ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro What I don't like

While I really like how well the U2 Pro does at picking up pet hair, it isn't a completely perfect device. Random cleaning No perfect vacuum lines It doesn't move back and forth in orderly lines. While Deebot U2 Pro definitely cleans intelligently, it doesn't move back and forth in orderly lines during cleaning sessions. This means that instead of perfect vacuum lines in your carpets, you'll have zigzags going every which way. Now, if this might not be a problem for you if you don't care about how your carpets look after a cleaning session. The app allows you to set up cleaning schedules, determine how powerful the vacuum's suction is, or influence how much water is used while mopping. However, since this vacuum does random cleaning, you won't be able to track your vacuum's location on a map. Crossed signals Got confused by another ECOVAC

In addition to this robot vacuum, I also have an ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum set up in my living room. The first several times I tested the U2 Pro, it never returned to the dock. I'd either find that it had gotten lost and had just stopped in the middle of a room, or I'd find it stranded on the ECOVACS Auto-Empty Station. However, once I unplugged this other ECOVACS and only had the U2 Pro running, it never got lost. The other ECOVACS dock's signals likely confused the U2 Pro, so it couldn't find its way back to its own dock to charge. I've tested several robot vacuums, and in my experience, this doesn't happen that often. With this being the case, you should probably only get this vacuum if you don't currently have another one in your home. ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro Competition

The 360 S5 maps your home, works in perfect back and forth lines, and also lets you set up no-go zones. Even so, it's only a bit more expensive than the Deebot OZMO U2 Pro. The Eufy RoboVac 11S is a relatively inexpensive robot vacuum with powerful suction. It comes with a remote and doesn't work with an app. However, it cannot be used to mop your hard floors. If you'd really rather that your vacuum cleaned your floors in tidy lines, you really can't go wrong with the Roborock S4. It cannot mop, but it has powerful suction, and you can adjust various settings using the app. ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro Should you buy it?

You should buy this if... Pet homes with lots of fur With a special no-tangle brush and an extra-large dustbin, the U2 Pro can pick up much more fur than other options out there. Anyone who wants a vacuum and a mop Some vacuums within this price range only offer vacuuming, but this one has two dustbins for you to use: One with a mopping mechanism and one without. You determine which one you want to have attached at any given moment. Larger homes With an impressive run time and the largest dustbin I've ever seen on a robot vacuum, the U2 Pro is a great option for larger homes as it can reach more space and clean more thoroughly before needing someone to empty it. People with allergies Every time I dump out the dustbin, I'm surprised by how much fine dust the vacuum is able to pick up along the way. Reducing the number of small particles on your floors might just reduce allergies and prevent you from sneezing quite as much. You should not buy this if... Those who want perfect carpet lines Unlike other robot vacuums, this one does random cleaning and leaves zigzag lines all over your carpets. If you're looking for something that will make your floors look tidier, you should look elsewhere. Anyone looking for an extensive app The U2 Pro's app is functional but bare bones. You cannot see a map of your home or set no-go zones using the app. People who already have another ECOVAC in their homes The U2 Pro seemed to have issues operating while my other ECOVAC was plugged in. It kept trying to dock to the other vacuum's station and got stuck several times because of this. It did not have issues with the other robot vacuums I've been testing, however.

There are definitely other robot vacuums out there that will give you better app controls and perfect vacuum lines. However, if you're looking for something a little less expensive that can really help clean up after your pets, then you should really consider the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro. Due to its large battery life and large dustbin capacity, this is the perfect option for pet homes or for those with more floor to cover. 4 out of 5 It comes with an extra-large dustbin to hold more balls of fur, runs for a relatively long time before needing a recharge, and even comes with a tangle-free brush. With this device running regularly through your home, your floors will be a lot cleaner.