What you need to know
- Fitbit has now activated its ECG monitoring app on the new Sense smartwatch.
- To take a reading, users must first open the ECG app on their Sense watch.
- The feature is rolling out for users in the U.S. and select countries across Europe and Asia, starting today.
Fitbit announced today that it is finally enabling the ECG app on its new Sense smart fitness watch after having received FDA approval for the feature more than three weeks ago. ECG was a headline feature of the new device which was first shown off at a virtual media event nearly a month ago. At the time, Fitbit informed the media and prospective customers that the ECG feature was still in the regulatory approval stage, and hinted that the app enabling the feature would be available sometime in the fall. Now, that time has come.
To use the feature, Fitbit Sense wearers will need to open the ECG app and place their index finger and thumb on the watch display's edges for 30 seconds. The watch will then be able to tell the user if they are in atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm), if they are in normal sinus rhythm, or if the results are inconclusive. From there, users can download a report of the readings in their Fitbit app to share with their physician.
The Fitbit Sense has several other unique sensors and features, such as an EDA (electrodermal activity) and skin temperature sensors, an SpO2 sensor, and improved heart rate monitoring. The waterproof watch also comes with built-in GPS and NFC and can store and playback music from Pandora and Deezer, so users don't need to take their phones with them on a workout.
The Fitbit Sense is available now for purchase for $330 at Amazon and other retailers.
Get a sense of your health
Fitbit Sense
A sensible option
Fitbit is back at it again with a new premium health smartwatch that adds a plethora of advanced sensors. You also have access to many of the other Fitbit features that you already know and love.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Running water or a smoke alarm? Your Android phone will now alert you
Your Android phone is about to get a little bit smarter. Thanks to a new feature called Sound Notifications, you'll now be alerted when certain sounds — like a smoke alarm or barking dog — are detected.
You can now use the Google Assistant to control your favorite apps
Google Assistant has gained a new feature that makes it possible for you to interact with apps using your voice.
OnePlus 8T design officially revealed ahead of October 14 launch
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shed light on some of the design features of the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone. The phone will be officially unveiled on October 14.
These are the best screen protectors for the Fitbit Sense & Versa 3
Thinking about buying the new Fitbit Sense? Make sure you've got a screen protector that will keep it safe from damage.