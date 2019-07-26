Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

Prime Day is over, but if you are stilling looking for deals on Amazon and have American Express you may be eligible for a new offer that will earn you extra points when shopping with certain cards. The Points Guy Points & Miles Editor Nick Ewen reported receiving the offer under the Amex Offers section on the American Express website.

If you find that you are one of the cardholders who has received the offer make sure you click "Add To Card" in order to activate the offer for your card. Once activated, you can use your eligible card to earn two additional Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on purchases at Amazon.com or through the Amazon app. These two points are in addition to the points your card currently earn when shopping on the website, so depending on the card you have you could earn up to four points per dollar spent.

The promotion does come with its limits, however. You are limited to earning a maximum of 1,500 bonus Membership Rewards points, meaning that you only earn the extra rewards on up to $750.00 spent. Purchases must also be made by September 30th.

The American Express cards that have been reported as included in the offer are the Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Platinum Card® from American Express, and the American Express® Gold Card.

